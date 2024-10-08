Home
Manu Bhaker Pens Heartfelt Farewell to Dipa Karmakar Following Her Retirement Announcement

Dipa scripted her name in the history books after she clinched India's first-ever gold medal at the Asian Championships.

Manu Bhaker Pens Heartfelt Farewell to Dipa Karmakar Following Her Retirement Announcement

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker penned down a farewell note for Dipa Karmakar and thanked the gymnast for all the unforgettable memories.
Earlier on Monday, Dipa took to her social media handle to announce her retirement from gymnastics.

Taking to her X, Manu Bhaker wished Dipa for her future endeavours after an “incredible” career.

“Wishing legendary Dipa Karmakar all the very best in her future endevaours after an incredible gymnastics career. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and for inspiring a generation,” Manu wrote on X.

Dipa scripted her name in the history books after she clinched India’s first-ever gold medal at the Asian Championships.

With an impressive total score of 13.566 in the women’s vault final, Dipa took home a historic gold medal while South Korea’s Kim Son Hyang secured silver and her compatriot Jyo Kyong Byal bagged the bronze.

The return of Dipa and her coach marks a moment of celebration and inspiration for aspiring athletes throughout India, as her success story continues to motivate the next generation of gymnasts.

Karmakar is the first Indian gymnast to compete in the Olympics. The Tripura girl made history by finishing fourth in the women’s vault final at the Rio Olympics 2016, missing the bronze medal by a whisker with a score of 15.066 points, only 0.150 less than bronze medal winner Giulia Steingruber of Switzerland.
Karmakar won bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2014 in Glasgow, becoming the first Indian female gymnast to do so in the history of the Games. She bagged bronze at the Asian Gymnastics Championships and finished fifth at the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships- both firsts for the country.

(Inputs from ANI)

