Manu Bhaker, Suruchi, Neeru To Lead India’s Preparations For ISSF World Championship 2026

ISSF World Championship 2026: Indian shooters, including Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Singh, Neeru and Himanshu Dhillon, will begin their preparatory camp at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on October 22, ahead of the ISSF World Championship in Doha, Qatar. The championship will run from November 1 to 14 and mark the start of the qualification process for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with 36 Olympic quota places on offer.

India’s shooting contingent will step up preparations for the upcoming ISSF World Championship 2026, with athletes across rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines scheduled to attend a national camp in New Delhi. The camp will serve as the final domestic preparation phase before the Indian team travels to Doha for the major international competition.

The preparatory programme has been divided into phases based on the athletes’ respective disciplines. While the 10m Rifle and Pistol groups, Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol squad and Skeet athletes will train from October 22 to 29, the 50m Rifle and Women’s 25m Pistol groups will continue until October 31. The Trap contingent will join the camp on October 28 and train until November 4.

Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Singh Among Key Names In Pistol Squad

The 10m Air Pistol women’s squad features Sainyam, Suruchi Singh and double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker. In the men’s section, Ravin Kumar, Jaypal Malviya and Kamaljeet will represent India.

The 25m Pistol squad includes Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Divya T.S. in the women’s category, while Suraj Sharma, Gurpreet Singh and Bhavesh Shekhawat form the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol contingent.

India’s rifle squad will also feature several prominent names. Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon and Paarth Makhija will compete in the men’s 10m Air Rifle event, while Shambhavi Kshirsagar, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Elavenil Valarivan make up the women’s team.

In the 50m Rifle events, Niraj Kumar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran will represent India in the men’s category. Vidarsa K Vinod, Ashi Chouksey and Anjum Moudgil have been named in the women’s squad.

Neeru, Anantjeet Singh Naruka To Feature In Shotgun Events

The shotgun contingent will feature experienced international competitors across Skeet and Trap events.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Anantjeet Singh Naruka will compete in the men’s Skeet category, while Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon and Raiza Dhillon will represent India in the women’s event.

The Trap squad, which begins its camp on October 28, includes Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Vivaan Kapoor and Udaiveer Singh Jaijee in the men’s category. Neeru, Manisha Keer and Pragati Dubey will represent India in the women’s Trap event.

The team will also feature athletes in the mixed team events across Air Rifle, Air Pistol, Skeet and Trap, adding another important dimension to India’s preparations.

NRAI High Performance Director Highlights Focus On Finals And Podium Conversion

Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, High Performance Director of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), underlined the importance of the preparatory camp in helping athletes reach their performance targets ahead of the World Championship.

“The preparatory camp in New Delhi is an important phase for our athletes as they fine-tune their performance ahead of the ISSF World Championship in Doha. Our focus is on working closely with the coaches to establish clear performance benchmarks for every athlete, aligned with what is required to qualify for the finals at the highest level of international competition,” Beauchamp said.

He added that the team would closely monitor qualification-to-final and podium conversion percentages to assess its preparedness and competitiveness.

“With the Olympic qualification process for Los Angeles 2028 beginning at the World Championship, this camp will be crucial in ensuring that our athletes are technically, physically and mentally ready to deliver their best,” he added.

ISSF World Championship 2026 To Begin LA 2028 Olympic Qualification

The ISSF World Championship will be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 1 to 14, bringing together leading international shooters across rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines.

The event will also mark the beginning of the qualification process for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with 36 Olympic quota places to be awarded across the competition. For the Indian contingent, the championship will therefore offer an important opportunity to compete for medals while beginning the journey towards Olympic qualification.

With the domestic camp set to begin on October 22, India’s shooters will look to sharpen their technique, improve consistency and build competitive readiness before heading to Doha.

Full List Of Indian Shooters For ISSF World Championship Preparatory Camp

10m Air Rifle Men: Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Paarth Makhija

10m Air Rifle Women: Shambhavi Kshirsagar, Sonam Uttam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan

50m Rifle Men: Niraj Kumar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran

50m Rifle Women: Vidarsa K Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Anjum Moudgil

10m Air Pistol Men: Ravin Kumar, Jaypal Malviya, Kamaljeet

10m Air Pistol Women: Sainyam, Suruchi, Manu Bhaker

25m Pistol Men: Suraj Sharma, Gurpreet Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat

25m Pistol Women: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Divya T.S.

Skeet Men: Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Anantjeet Singh Naruka

Skeet Women: Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon

Trap Men: Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Vivaan Kapoor, Udaiveer Singh Jaijee

Trap Women: Neeru, Manisha Keer, Pragati Dubey

Air Rifle Mixed Team: Parth Mane and Shambhavi Kshirsagar; Himanshu Dhillon and Sonam Uttam Maskar

Air Pistol Mixed Team: Ravin Kumar and Sainyam; Jaypal Malviya and Suruchi

Skeet Mixed Team: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Raiza Dhillon; Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Ganemat Sekhon

Trap Mixed Team: Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Neeru; Vivaan Kapoor and Manisha Keer