Manuel Neuer Hints At Retirement, Says 2026-27 Could Be His Final Season

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has revealed that the upcoming 2026-27 campaign is likely to be the final chapter of his remarkable playing career. The legendary goalkeeper, who recently extended his contract with the Bundesliga champions until June 2027, admitted that retirement is now firmly on the horizon but insisted he has no intention of treating the season as a farewell tour.

Speaking during Bayern Munich’s pre-season training camp in Tegernsee, Bavaria, the 40-year-old reflected on what could be his final year in professional football. While stopping short of making an official retirement announcement, Neuer acknowledged that the signs point towards bringing the curtain down on one of the greatest careers in football history.

“I don’t play the matches just to say, ‘This is my last game,'” Neuer told reporters. “It doesn’t matter whether this might have been my last time at one stadium or another – we’ll see. It certainly looks very much as though I’m going to retire.”

Despite approaching the end of his career, Neuer remains as motivated as ever. After equalling the record with his 13th Bundesliga title last season, the German veteran is determined to add more silverware to his already glittering trophy cabinet.

The UEFA Champions League remains the biggest target after Bayern’s European campaign ended in disappointment with a semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last season. Neuer believes the current squad has the quality to compete for every available trophy.

“Our goals are all the goals we can achieve,” Neuer said. “We want to beat everyone, and I believe with this team we have the potential to reach every goal.”

Behind the scenes, Bayern have already started planning for life after Neuer. Highly rated 22-year-old goalkeeper Jonas Urbig is widely viewed as the long-term successor, and the experienced captain has embraced the responsibility of helping prepare the next generation.

“We’ll support one another. We’ve got a strong goalkeeping squad, including Ulle and the young goalkeepers. The important thing is that we help each other, push each other, and give our best for the team.”

Neuer’s legacy extends far beyond the medals he has collected. With more than 540 appearances for Bayern Munich, two European trebles and a FIFA World Cup triumph with Germany, he revolutionised the goalkeeping position through his aggressive “sweeper-keeper” style, combining exceptional shot-stopping with remarkable composure on the ball.

Although he retired from international football following Euro 2024, Neuer briefly reversed that decision to represent Germany at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. While he produced several important saves during the tournament, a few costly errors overshadowed his comeback before he once again stepped away from international duty.

Now, with one final season seemingly ahead of him, Neuer has one last opportunity to add to an extraordinary legacy before bringing an iconic career to a close.