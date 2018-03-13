Borussia Dortmund stalwart Marco Reus has identified the potential in Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi who has highly impressed for his new club in the Bundesliga. Reus has urged the club administration to consider signing Batshuayi on a permanent deal which can be a huge blow for Chelsea as their streak of losing talents will have the latest addition. Batshuayi has scored seven goals in his nine appearances for Dortmund so far this year.

Chelsea have had a history of nurturing and selling talents. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukakau and Mohammed Salah were all once in the youth ranks of the Stamford Bridge club but none of them managed to stay put. The latest to join the group of departing talents seem to be Michy Batshuayi, who was traded to Borussia Dortmund on loan to make way for French striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal at Chelsea. Antonio Conte was not fully convinced of the Belgian striker’s attacking prowess despite his impressive performances fro the reigning English champions.

Batshuayi has now been encouraged to stay at Dortmund with one of the club’s oldest player requesting the administration to convert the loan deal into a permanent one. German forward Marco Reus emphasized that the young Belgian has the potential to lead the line for Dortmund and can help the team in securing a Champions League spot next season. Insisting that he will be happy if the 24-year-old stays in Germany, Reus praised his teammate who has made an instant impact since his move from London.

“I would be very happy if Michy stays. He showed how important he can be for us. I hope we can finish the season in a Champions League place. Then we have to keep up the good ground. I’m in a good exchange with (sporting director Michael) Zorc and (CEO Hans-Joachim) Watzke,” Said Reus. Batshuayi has been instrumental for Dortmund in his brief stint with the club so far and has scored seven times in just nine appearances.

Chelsea however, are not keen on letting go of their young gun who was forming a formidable partnership with Alvaro Morata and Pedro at Stamford Bridge but had a fall out with Conte. Dortmund have no option of securing his services permanently at the end of his loan term but can push for a transfer with an initial bid which will test Chelsea’s stance on the forward. On being asked, if he would like to see his deal getting converted into a permanent one at Dortmund, Batshuayi said, “I feel very well here but that’s a matter between Dortmund and Chelsea.”

