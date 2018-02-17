Chelsea defeated Hull City in the FA Cup 5th 4-0 to progress further into the competition, the win means Antonio Conte's men had a splendid warm up for their Champions League last-16 opening tie against Barcelona. Ahead of the clash, Cote confirmed team news adjudging that Marcos Alonso is sure to return back while Bakayoko will be missing out.

Chelsea thrashed Hull City in the FA Cup 5th round encounter to progress further into the competition with the help of goals from Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud. Antonio Conte’s men dominated the game throughout and reaped fruits for their impressive display. With two successive wins in last two games, Cheslea are now geared up to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16 tie where they will be expected to come up against a strong Catalan side led by the magnificent Andres Iniesta. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that Marcos Alonso, who has been deemed fit for the game will play ahead of Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Both Alonso and Bakayako with a host of other top superstars were rested by Conte in the Hull City win but Chelsea warmed up for Barcelona in style putting 4 past their opponents. With the FA Cup quarter-final berth secured, Chelsea will now travel to Spain high on confidence. Brazilian ace Willian opened the scoring for his side inside two minutes with a brilliant strike which found the back of the net and bagged his brace in the 32nd minute with another sensational strike after Pedro had doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 27th minute.

Olivier Giroud who enjoyed a decent outing in the contest grabbed his first goal in a Chelsea shirt when he capitalised on a mouthwatering cross from Emerson Palmieri to knick it past the Hull keeper. Giroud was involved heavily in Chelsea’s build-up play and contributed in two goals in the 4-0 victory. After the emphatic win, Chelsea will be boosted to have Alonso back in the dugout. The left-back along with Bakayoko had missed the Hull game. He has not featured in a game for Chelsea since a sluggish performance against Watford in the 4-1 loss. Meanwhile, Bakayoko has failed to gain Conte’s confidence and is set to miss the Barcelona game.

Hull City win gave Conte significant boost ahead of Chelsea’s big Champions League tie and the manager had his team selection conundrum sorted as he asserted that Alonso’s fitness have allowed him more freedom in choosing the team. “Alonso is ready to play,” Conte said. “He is fit, but I don’t think Bakayoko (will be), said Conte.

“I’m very happy. Before an important game, against Barcelona, I go to my house with many doubts in my mind, [about] which is the best starting XI to start the game. But it’s right to be so. We must take the right time to make the best decision to pick the best XI to start that game,” he added.

Conte’s future with the Chelsea had been put under serious threat after the club’s two successive humiliating defeats in the Premier League against Watford and Bournemouth but he got his side back on the track with a 3-0 win against West Brom. He heaped praises on Willian and Pedro who were on the scoring sheet for Chelsea in the FA Cup triumph. But for the Italian manager, it was the clean sheet which was far more important than the goals feat.

“For sure, to play against Barcelona is a great challenge for us,” he added. “But, at the same time, I think this type of game must give us great enthusiasm. We must be excited to play this type of game, especially against this team. I consider Barcelona one of the best teams in the world,” said the Chelsea boss. Adding that: the last two wins have given them a major boost in confidence and will certainly help the side prepare in the right way for Barcelona.