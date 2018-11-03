It appeared like Manchester United was going to endure another draw until substitute Marcus Rashford stomped his authority in the match. After missing from a close range, the English forward made no mistake when he got another opportunity through Pogba's cross. The injury-time winner proved to be the crucial goal as it salvaged all three points for United.

Substitute Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United make an incredible comeback on Saturday against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium. Jose Mourinho’s men went onto win the Premier League clash 2-1 after going a goal down early in the match. Anthony Martial continued his fine form by bagging another goal while Callum Wilson was the routine name for Bournemouth on the scoresheet.

Bournemouth took their fine form to the game and began dominating the play in the middle of the park. The Cherries defended resolutely, were neat in passing and made pinpoint attacks to keep the Manchester United defenders on the ropes. Jose Mourinho’s side struggled in the early part of the first half and was duly punished by the rampant home team.

In the 11th minute, Junior Stanislas gave a drilled cross to Callum Wilson who gave a sublime finish to it giving his side a crucial 1-0 lead. Bournemouth continued the barrage of attacks but was unfortunate not to double their lead.

Manchester United got back in the game when Alexis Sanchez provided a low cross to Anthony Martial. The Frenchman made a clever run in the box and netted a fantastic goal equalising the score in the 35th minute. Despite the goal, United attack remained biteless in the first half and was lucky not to concede another goal.

The Red Devils significantly improved in the second half and began hassling Bournemouth defenders. However, Eddie Howe’s men continued to pose problems as well on counter attacks. United came agonisingly close to taking a lead when Paul Pogba unleashed a bullet of a shot, only to see it parried away by the Cherries goalkeeper.

With the victory, Manchester United has now leapfrogged Watford, which still has a game in hand, in the Premier League table. Both Bournemouth and United are tied at the sixth spot with the Cherries enjoying upper hand due to superior goal difference.

