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Home > Sports News > Marcus Rashford’s St Tropez Yacht Party Pics With Bikini-Clad Women Go Viral: Manchester United Star Flaunts £23,000 Hublot Watch

Marcus Rashford’s St Tropez Yacht Party Pics With Bikini-Clad Women Go Viral: Manchester United Star Flaunts £23,000 Hublot Watch

Marcus Rashford has been enjoying a post-season break in St Tropez as the Manchester United forward takes time to relax following a challenging campaign. The England international was pictured spending time with friends on a luxury yacht on the French Riviera, with the images quickly attracting attention online.

Marcus Rashford’s St Tropez Yacht Party Pics With Bikini-Clad Women Go Viral: Manchester United Star Flaunts £23,000 Hublot Watch
Marcus Rashford’s St Tropez Yacht Party Pics With Bikini-Clad Women Go Viral: Manchester United Star Flaunts £23,000 Hublot Watch

Published By: NewsX Sports Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-09 15:18 IST

Marcus Rashford has been enjoying a post-season break in St Tropez as the Manchester United forward takes time to relax following a challenging campaign. The England international was pictured spending time with friends on a luxury yacht on the French Riviera, with the images quickly attracting attention online.

Rashford, 27, appeared relaxed as temperatures climbed above 30 degrees Celsius in the popular French holiday destination. The Manchester United academy graduate was seen wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit while enjoying time aboard the luxury boat with his friends.

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Marcus Rashford’s St Tropez Holiday Pictures Go Viral

The pictures from Rashford’s St Tropez getaway have generated significant interest among football fans and social media users. The England forward was photographed enjoying the sunshine with his friends before later taking to the water on a jet ski.

Rashford’s holiday comes after a difficult period at Manchester United, during which his relationship with manager Ruben Amorim deteriorated and the forward was sent out on loan to Aston Villa in January.

Rashford Flaunts Expensive Hublot Watch

Rashford also caught attention for the luxury accessories he wore during the getaway. The Manchester United star was pictured sporting a Hublot watch reportedly worth around £23,000, adding to the luxury look of his St Tropez appearance.

His Louis Vuitton outfit and expensive timepiece further highlighted the lavish nature of the forward’s French Riviera break as he enjoyed some downtime away from football.

Rashford’s Manchester United Future Remains Uncertain

Rashford’s future at Manchester United remains uncertain heading into the new season. The forward was loaned to Aston Villa in January after falling out of favour under Amorim and publicly expressing his desire for a “new challenge” away from the North West.

His move to Villa Park appeared to revive his form. Rashford scored four goals in 17 appearances for the club before a hamstring injury brought his campaign to an early end.

With the new season approaching, Rashford now faces an important decision over his next move. Manchester United will also have to determine whether the England international remains part of Amorim’s plans or whether another move could materialise.

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Marcus Rashford’s St Tropez Yacht Party Pics With Bikini-Clad Women Go Viral: Manchester United Star Flaunts £23,000 Hublot Watch
Marcus Rashford’s St Tropez Yacht Party Pics With Bikini-Clad Women Go Viral: Manchester United Star Flaunts £23,000 Hublot Watch
Marcus Rashford’s St Tropez Yacht Party Pics With Bikini-Clad Women Go Viral: Manchester United Star Flaunts £23,000 Hublot Watch
Marcus Rashford’s St Tropez Yacht Party Pics With Bikini-Clad Women Go Viral: Manchester United Star Flaunts £23,000 Hublot Watch

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