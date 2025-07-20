LIVE TV
Marcus Smart Heads West: Veteran Guard Joins Lakers in Championship Hunt

Marcus Smart is joining the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year, USD 11 million deal after a buyout with the Washington Wizards. The former Celtics star adds playoff experience, elite defense, and veteran leadership to a title-hungry Lakers squad led by Luka Dončić and LeBron James.

Marcus Smart is joining the Lakers on a two-year (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 14:31:44 IST

Marcus Smart, the heart-and-soul defender once beloved in Boston, is taking his talents to Los Angeles. After agreeing to a buyout with the Washington Wizards, Smart is set to sign a two-year, USD 11 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, as per reports. The second year is a player option, giving the 31-year-old guard flexibility as he enters the next chapter of his National Basketball Association (NBA) career.

Smart split last season between the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards after being dealt in the trade that brought Kristaps Porziņģis to Boston. His impact was limited due to injuries, as he appeared in just 34 games.

From Boston Hero to Hollywood Hopeful

Once the longest-tenured Celtic, Smart earned NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2022 and became a fan favorite for his grit and leadership. But after watching his former teammates win the 2024 NBA championship without him, he’s hungry for a ring of his own and the Lakers offer a prime opportunity.

Luka Leads the Recruitment Charge

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić reportedly played a major role in bringing Smart to Los Angeles, personally reaching out to recruit the veteran guard. It is another sign of Dončić’s growing influence within the organization and the team’s intent to surround him with battle-tested talent for a deep NBA playoff run.

Injury Concerns Linger, However Fit Is Strong

Smart comes with risk due to his age and recent injury history, but his defensive versatility and high basketball IQ make him a valuable addition to a Lakers team that has leaned heavily on offensive firepower. With Dončić and Austin Reaves leading the backcourt, Smart is expected to bring toughness and depth in a crucial bench role.

Championship Goals Align

The Lakers, who have been relatively quiet this NBA offseason aside from signing DeAndre Ayton and re-signing Jaxson Hayes, needed a proven, low-cost veteran. Smart brings exactly that, a wealth of playoff experience, relentless defensive grit, and an unmistakable hunger to chase a championship alongside LeBron James.

Also Read: R Praggnanandhaa Defeats Magnus Carlsen: Yet Misses Semis

Tags: los angeles lakersMarcus Smartnba

