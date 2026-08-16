Mark Waugh Warns Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne After Australia vs Bangladesh Test Loss: ‘End of Their Careers’

Following Australia’s loss against Bangladesh in the opening test in Darwin, the knives are out for Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne. The two top-order batters failed across the two innings and had a poor record in previous games, including the Ashes. With Australia approaching a busy test calendar that will see them play 20 games in the next 12 months, calls would have to be made on a settled Playing XI.

Former Australian cricketer and selector Mark Waugh said that it is a “50/50” call on Weatherald and Labuschagne for the second Test against Bangladesh after a painful loss in the first and if they go, “it would be the end of them at Test level”. Weatherald (23 and 0) failed to fire yet again, while Marnus (1 and 31) could not capitalise on the start he got in the second innings.

Hasan Mahmud and Tanzid Hasan Starred in Bangladesh’s Win Against Australia

A nine-wicket haul from Hasan Mahmud and a century from Tanzid Hasan were the highlights of Bangladesh’s historic nine-wicket win against Australia at Darwin, making them the third Asian nation to win a Test in Australia, after India and Pakistan.

AUS vs BAN: Marnus Labuschagne and Jake Weatherald’s Poor Form in Focus

Marnus has notably not scored a Test century since the tour of England for The Ashes back in 2023 and has been averaging in the mid-to-early 20s for the most part, with just a few moments of brilliance. Wetherald has not been effective up the order since his debut in the home Ashes last year, scoring 224 runs in six Tests and 12 innings at an average of 20.36, with just one fifty.

Mark Waugh Blasts Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne

Speaking after the match on Fox Cricket, Waugh said, “Australia bowled better than they batted in this game…It has really about the batting. The top three.”

“Okay, we will leave Travis Head there for the moment. I do not think he’s an opener, but anyway, he is going to open. It is Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne. Those guys need runs. There is no doubt about it. I’m just wondering whether the selectors have said them to before this Test: ‘okay, you have got these two Test matches to prove your spot in the team’,” he continued.

Waugh said that he is “concerned” for Weatherald, who has been “tinkering with his technique”.

“I think there is lot of things going on in his head. He is making life very difficult for himself and Marnus, we said he batted better in the second innings. But he could have been out earlier a number of times. He (Marnus) has not made big runs for a while. He has got runs in the bank, which is sort of keeping him in the side. I think it’s a 50/50 call on these guys for the next Test. I think Weatherald’s probably the one in the biggest danger. Marnus, I would give him another go,” said Waugh.

Australia Needs to Give Time to New Players Before SOuth Africa Series

He also questioned why there have not been new faces prepared for the three Tests in South Africa in October, saying, “Do you add two new fresh faces without any cricket under their belt going to South Africa, which is a massive series?” Warner replied.

“That is the massive question for me. It has pretty bad planning if you haven’t got your guys next in line (ready),” Waugh responded.

“If Weatherald and Marnus go, they are not coming back. As a selector, you know that is the end of their career at Test level,” he noted.

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