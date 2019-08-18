Former Australian skipper Steve Smith faced a blow by the England Bowler Jofra Archer on Saturday and has been ruled out of the ongoing test. Marnus Labuschagne got the opportunity to become the world's first concussion substitute.

Australian batsmen Steve Smith, who was faced a nasty blow by English bowler Jofra Archer on Saturday, 17 August 2019, has been rested out for the remaining tenure of the ongoing second test of Ashes 2019 at the Lord’s stadium owning to a delayed concussion due to the blow by the ball. On the day 4 of the second Ashes Test 2019, Steve Smith got hit just below his left ear by a 148 kmph bouncer by Jofra Archer and the former Australian skipper went down immediately after the blow. Marnus Lambuschagne has been appointed as the substitute fielder in place of Steve Smith on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test. Australia has declared that Marnus Lambuschagne will be the replacement for Smith under new concussion rules for the remaining ongoing test at the Lord’s stadium.

As per the new concussion rules, a team can take a replacement for a player who has suffered a concussion injury during a course of the Test match. Lambuschagne became the first player to be subbed in into a Test under new concussion rules. As per the Cricket Australia, Steve Smith’s comeback remains a big doubt for the third Test at the Headingley stadium starting from August 22, 2019.

According to Cricket Australia, Steve Smith passed a number of concussion tests after the incident which took place on day 4 and resumed the innings also before returning to the pavilion at a score of 92 runs. Steve Smith woke up this morning with a headache and a feeling of dizziness. As a part of the concussion protocols of Cricket Australia, repetitive testing was performed in consideration of Smith’s complaint of headache.

