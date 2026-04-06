‘Marriage Is Scary’: Pakistan Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq’s Viral Insta Post Fuels Divorce Rumours, Responds Amid Speculation

After being snubbed from this year’s PSL (Pakistan Super League), Pakistan’s top-order batter Imam-ul-Haq has found himself to be the topic of discussion. Notably, the discussion is not around his Cricket but for all the wrong reasons. Imam, on his official Instagram account, posted a quote on marriage in this generation, referring to the thought as crazy. However, the post received a lot of backlash on social media, some even pointing to the fact that Imam and his wife may head for a divorce.

Imam was forced to issue a clarification as he insisted that it was merely an observation from his point.

Who is Imam-ul-Haq’s wife?

Currently, the Pakistani opener is married to an Oslo-based Pakistani actress, Anmol Mehmood, as they got married in November 2023. Here is what he posted on social media.

“Jokes aside, getting married in this generation is actually scary,” Imam had posted on the social media platform.

The post rapidly garnered attention, as cricket enthusiasts suspected that the left-handed batsman was experiencing issues in his marriage, while others asserted that the 30-year-old had unfollowed his spouse, Anmol, on Instagram.

In the latest update, the national cricketer has provided a detailed clarification, emphasizing that his post solely referred to what he observed on social media and did not pertain to his own marriage.

He additionally affirmed that his relationship with his wife, Anmol, was “perfectly fine,” while asking fans not to speculate or spread unverified rumors.

“You [all] took that post way too seriously just to clarify my recent post was a general observation about what we’re seeing on social media these days, not about my own marriage,” Imam wrote on Instagram.

“Everything’s perfectly fine on my side, Alhamdulillah.

“Please avoid speculating or spreading [rumours] without any confirmation next time!!”

Imam-ul-Haq Stats:

Imam-ul-Haq, who debuted internationally for Pakistan in 2017 against Sri Lanka, has so far played in 26 Tests, 75 ODIs, and two T20Is for the Green Shirts, scoring a total of 4860 runs in all formats, including 12 centuries and 30 fifties.

His final match for Pakistan, nonetheless, took place in February 2025 during an away ODI series versus New Zealand.

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