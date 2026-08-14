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Home > Sports News > Marseille vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Club Friendly Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

Marseille vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Club Friendly Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

Marseille will take on Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille on Friday, August 14, 2026. The match will provide both teams with an important opportunity to fine-tune their squads and tactics ahead of the 2026-27 European football season. Marseille head into the contest after defeating Athletic Bilbao in their previous friendly, while Atletico Madrid will look to bounce back after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Marseille vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Club Friendly Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
Marseille vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Club Friendly Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 20:17 IST

Marseille vs Atletico Madrid Club Friendly LIVE Streaming: Marseille will take on Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille on Friday, August 14, 2026. The match will provide both teams with an important opportunity to fine-tune their squads and tactics ahead of the 2026-27 European football season. Marseille head into the contest after defeating Athletic Bilbao in their previous friendly, while Atletico Madrid will look to bounce back after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Marseille vs Atletico Madrid Match Details

Match: Marseille vs Atletico Madrid
Tournament: Pre-Season Friendly
Date: Friday, August 14, 2026
Kick-off Time: 3:30 PM GMT | 9:00 PM IST | 11:30 AM ET | 8:30 AM PT
Venue: Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France

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Marseille Expected Starting XI

Goalkeeper: de Lange

Defenders: Weah, Cornelius, Balerd, Emerson

Midfielders: Abdelli, Højbjerg

Attacking Midfielders: Gomes, Harit, Paixão

Forward: Gouiri

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Atletico Madrid Expected Starting XI

Goalkeeper: Oblak

Defenders: Domínguez, Le Normand, Hancko, Martín

Midfielders: Vargas, Hjulmand, Koke, Barrios

Forwards: Lookman, Mendoza

Formation: 4-4-2

Marseille vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming in UK

Football fans in the United Kingdom can check the official broadcast and streaming platforms for live coverage of Marseille vs Atletico Madrid. The provided source does not confirm a specific UK television broadcaster or streaming platform for the pre-season friendly.

TV Broadcast: Not confirmed
Live Streaming: Not confirmed
Kick-off: 3:30 PM GMT, Friday, August 14

Marseille vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming in USA

Viewers in the United States should check the official platforms of Marseille and Atletico Madrid for live coverage. The provided source does not confirm a specific US television broadcaster or streaming service for the friendly.

TV Broadcast: Not confirmed
Live Streaming: Not confirmed
Kick-off: 11:30 AM ET, Friday, August 14

Marseille vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming in India

Football fans in India can check the official digital platforms of the two clubs for potential live coverage. The provided source does not confirm an Indian television broadcaster or streaming platform for the pre-season fixture.

TV Broadcast: Not confirmed
Live Streaming: Not confirmed
Kick-off: 9:00 PM IST, Friday, August 14

Marseille vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Marseille will use the fixture as an opportunity to test their players and tactics against high-level opposition before the start of the new Ligue 1 campaign. They arrive after a win over Athletic Bilbao. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are preparing under Diego Simeone and will be looking to improve after their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in their previous friendly.

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Marseille vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Club Friendly Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
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Marseille vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Club Friendly Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
Marseille vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Club Friendly Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
Marseille vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Club Friendly Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
Marseille vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Club Friendly Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

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