Marseille vs PSG Live Streaming: Will PSG Continue Dominance Under Luis Enrique? When and Where to Watch La Liga Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in USA, India

Marseille vs PSG LIVE Streaming: Marseille will host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Vélodrome in Ligue 1 on Sunday (Sep 20), with the match kicking off in the early hours of Monday in India. Marseille are under significant pressure after losing three consecutive Ligue 1 matches and suffering a 4-1 defeat to Besiktas in the Europa League, while PSG will be looking to improve their league form under Luis Enrique after managing just one victory from their first four games. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, live streaming and where to watch Marseille vs PSG on TV, laptop and mobile in the USA and India.

Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 Match Details

Match: Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2026-27

Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2026-27 Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Sunday, September 20, 2026 Venue: Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Stade Vélodrome, Marseille Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST, September 21 (8:45 PM Local Time)

Where to Watch Marseille vs PSG Live on TV in USA and India?

Fans in India will not be able to watch the Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 match on television, as there is no TV broadcast of the French top flight in the country.

Viewers in the USA can check the latest Ligue 1 broadcast listings for the available television coverage of the Marseille vs PSG fixture.

How to Watch Marseille vs PSG Live Streaming on Laptop and Mobile?

Marseille vs PSG will be available to live stream for free on CazéTV in the applicable markets. In India, fans can watch the match live on the FanCode app on compatible mobile devices, while streaming access can also be available through the platform for laptop users.

Marseille vs PSG Team News

Marseille are heading into the fixture under extreme pressure after suffering three consecutive Ligue 1 defeats, including a loss to local rivals Monaco. Their difficult run continued in Europe on Thursday when they were beaten 4-1 by Besiktas in the Europa League. Marseille coach Bruno Genesio admitted that the current period has been one of the most difficult moments of his career.

PSG are also looking to turn their Ligue 1 form around after collecting only one victory from their opening four league games. Luis Enrique will be hoping his side can produce a strong performance at the Vélodrome, with Ferran Torres among the players expected to play an important role after scoring three Ligue 1 goals this season.

Marseille vs PSG Match Prediction

PSG will enter the fixture looking to regain momentum in Ligue 1, while Marseille will be desperate to respond after a difficult run of results. Luis Enrique’s side possess considerable attacking quality, but Marseille’s home advantage and the intensity traditionally associated with this fixture could make it a competitive encounter. PSG will be looking to secure a positive result and begin turning their league campaign around.