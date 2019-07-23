Martin Guptill, after a week or so, finally made a statement on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 through an Instagram post. Here is what he has to say after the nail-biting encounter against England.

Finally, Martin Guptill finally made an open statement on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 finals, he described the main day as one of the best and the worst day of his career. The Blackcaps opener was completely involved in two most important moments of July 14 final which was held at the Lord’s stadium and the result for the same was decided on the number of boundary counts after a tie in the main match and the super over.

Marting Guptill said in a very touchy and emotional Instagram post that it is hard to believe for him that a week has passed after the memorable final at Lords. He said that it was both the best and the worst day of his entire cricketing life. He mentioned that he was empowered by a lot of different emotions but he said that he was feeling proud to represent New Zealand and play with a bunch of epic players. In the end, he thanked all his mates for their support in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

In the last few overs of the final match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, bowlers of New Zealand were not giving a single chance to the English batsmen to hit boundaries or to make runs. When the decision of the match was up to a super over, Martin Guptil tried his best to register a win for New Zealand and make his team lift the World Cup but the match tied in the Super over too and the decision of the match was taken on the number of boundaries scored in the match and as per the rule, England won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as they had hit a large number of boundaries in their innings.

As the Englishmen were celebrating their first-ever world cup win, Guptil was frozen and his mates were trying to comfort him. After a point of time, Chris Woakes also came to comfort him.

