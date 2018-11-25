Indian boxer Mary Kom smashed the sixth Gold medal in World Championships on Saturday and created the history. The Manipur boxer defeated Ukraine's x 22-year-old Hanna Okhota today in New Delhi. Mary Kom's golden journey was started in 2002, which was repeated consistently in 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

India’s star boxer Mary Kom on Saturday created history by smashing sixth Gold medal in World Championships. With this great win, in the 48kg category, MC Mary Kom became the most successful boxer. The Manipur boxer defeated Ukraine’s x 22-year-old Hanna Okhota today in New Delhi. After this immense success, Mary Kom dedicated the win to the country and thanked her supporters. Taking it to Twitter, the boxer wrote, “I have fulfilled my duty. I thank my coaches, support staffs @BFI_official @IndiaSports @Media_SAI for all the supports and beloved in me.”

The journey of the great boxer is really special and inspiring as she faced many ups and downs. In the boxer’s autobiography ‘Unbreakable’, she was quoted, “For a large part of my career, I had no sponsors. I have even, on occasion, paid for my travel to participate in competitions and camps. I have proven that women can achieve as much as men can, and I have shown that boxing can be as engrossing as cricket for Indians.”

She evolved from a bullfighter to a smarter pugilist and became world’s best amateur boxers of all time. “Now, I am smarter and try to find out the game of my opponent and then think out mine in the ring itself. Nowadays, it is not that tiring unlike when I was younger.”

“If you see my bouts in the initial seven years of my career and now, you will see a lot of difference. Earlier, I was like a bullfighter. I was always charging and I would be totally tired and could not even raise my hand after the fight,” MC Mary Kom said after hitting the smashing the record sixth gold medal in World Championship.

she had started her training at the National Institute of Sports without having a clue that one day she will become the world’s best boxer. In this male-dominated country, where playing boxing for a woman was not accepted as a good choice, Mary Kom came out flying with her golden wings and made the way for aspiring female boxers.

