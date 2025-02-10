Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Mary Kom, Leander Paes, And Saina Nehwal Appointed To Government’s New Sports Advisory Committee

The Indian government is exploring a new law to regulate online gaming, gambling, betting, and lotteries, addressing risks such as financial loss, data breaches, and addiction.

Mary Kom, Leander Paes, And Saina Nehwal Appointed To Government’s New Sports Advisory Committee

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with three Olympic medallists


In a bid to strengthen India’s sports ecosystem, the government has formed a 17-member Sports Experts Advisory Committee, including three iconic Olympic medalists—Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, and Leander Paes. The newly-formed panel, headed by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, will play a key role in shaping the future of Indian athletes.

Key Objectives of the Advisory Committee

The committee’s primary objectives focus on identifying and nurturing talent, ensuring fair and transparent athlete selection, and monitoring the performance of athletes on the international stage. Additionally, the committee will evaluate coaches, both Indian and foreign, and oversee national training camps.

A Stellar Lineup of Experts

The advisory panel is composed of not only top government officials but also retired sports legends who have excelled at the highest levels. Along with Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, and Leander Paes, Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse will serve as the vice chairperson. The committee will also include sports secretaries and joint secretaries, working closely with experts in athlete management and development.

Focus on Fairness and Transparency

One of the committee’s main goals is to ensure a fair and transparent selection process for national athletes and teams. It will also closely monitor coaching standards during national camps to maintain high levels of performance.

Enhancing India’s Global Sports Footprint

With the combined experience of accomplished athletes and sports administrators, the committee aims to improve the trajectory of India’s athletes, from sub-junior levels all the way to international competitions. This initiative is expected to bring about a holistic approach to the development and performance of Indian sports, paving the way for greater international success.

