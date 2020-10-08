India’s Olympics-bound boxers, except for an indisposed MC Mary Kom and two others, will travel to Italy and France starting next week for a 52-day training-cum-competition trip. Mary Kom is currently recovering from dengue.

Indian boxer Mary Kom, who is recovering from a bout of dengue, has said she won’t be travelling overseas, including a 52-day training -cum competition trip to Italy and France that begins October 15.”I was having fever and body ache so I went for check up for Covid and Dengue. My COVID report came negative but dengue was confirmed,” Mary Kom told ANI. As advised by the doctor the six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist had been on rest but began light training at home from Wednesday as she was feeling well.

When asked, the boxer said she does not really feel that it was the right time to be part of the training trip to France and Italy, since she was not keeping well. In fact, she said she has not decided to go out or do the training in India as of now.Mary said her ultimate goal is to bring laurels to the country and asserted that the blessings and well wishes of the people of India are her biggest support.

A 28-member contingent, which includes 10 male boxers and six women boxers, along with the support staff are set to embark on their European trip next week.Amongst the boxers who will be participating include Amit Panghal, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar, Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain and Pooja Rani, all of whom have earned quotas for the Tokyo Olympics.The men’s and women’s boxing team will be training at Assisi, Italy for a period of 52 days. The expenses will include their boarding, lodging, airfare and visa fees.

Covid tests of all 28 players and staff will also be covered under this expense.All the four events (Men’s 57 kg, Men’s 81 kg, Men’s 91 kg, Women’s 57 kg) where India is yet to win a quota, will have boxers who will be a part of the travelling contingent. They will be accompanied by eight coaches and support staff in the men’s team and four coaches and support staff in the women’s team.

