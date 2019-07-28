Mary Kom claimed the gold medal at 23rd President's Cup in Indonesia on Sunday. Mary Kom won the title two months after India Open where the 36-year-old boxer clinched the gold medal as well.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom claimed the gold medal after defeating Australia’s April Franks 5-0 in the 23rd President’s Cup in the 51kg category final in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Indian boxer had won a gold medal in the India Open boxing tournament in May, this year. Kom skipped the Asian Championship for enhancing her chances in the Olympic qualification.

After claiming gold at the India open two months ago, six-time World champion Mary Kom participated in the 23rd President’s Cup with the aim of testing herself ahead of the World Championships.

Mary Kom who won her sixth World title in Delhi last year will look to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the World Championships, which will be held in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The 2019 World Boxing Championships for women will be conducted from September 7 to 21, 2019.

Neeraj Swami secured a 4-1 win against Macado Jr. of Philipines to claim his gold medal in the men’s 49kg category.

Ananta Prahlad Chopade had shown a strong performance and beat Afghanistan’s Rahmani 5-0 in the final of men’s 52kg category.

Mary Kom took to her Twitter expressing her joy with sharing a video of the medal presentation ceremony, she wrote, This win will push her to work harder and give more effort than her opponents.

Gold medal for me and for my country at #PresidentCup Indonesia. Winning means you’re willing to go longer,work harder & give more effort than anyone else. I sincerely thanks to all my Coaches and support staffs of @BFI_official @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/R9qxWVgw81 — Mary Kom (@MangteC) July 28, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App