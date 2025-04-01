Maryland Names Buzz Williams As New Head Coach, Begins New Era For Terps Basketball

Buzz Williams has been officially named the new head coach of the University of Maryland Men’s Basketball program, as announced by Colleen Sorem, Interim Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. The news was confirmed in a press release on April 2, 2025, with Williams set to be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday, April 2, at noon on the main court at XFINITY Center.

With an extensive and successful coaching career spanning over 18 years, Williams brings a wealth of experience to Maryland. He has led teams to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and accumulated 13 20-win seasons. His remarkable record includes time as head coach at Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Marquette, and New Orleans, amassing an overall record of 373-228 (.621).

“I am honored and privileged to be named the head coach of the University of Maryland men’s basketball team,” said Williams in a statement. “I want to thank President Pines and Colleen Sorem for this opportunity to lead one of the most prestigious programs in the country. In leading this program, I promise to uphold the history of Maryland basketball and make Terp Nation proud with the men who represent this institution.”

Future under Williams

The decision to hire Williams follows an extensive search, and the program’s leadership is enthusiastic about the future of Maryland basketball under his direction. Colleen Sorem expressed her excitement: “We are thrilled to bring a coach of the caliber of Buzz Williams to the University of Maryland. His incredible record of success at three prominent basketball programs speaks for itself, but we were equally impressed with his tireless work ethic and dedication to building a program the right way.”

Williams joins Maryland from Texas A&M, where he served as head coach for six seasons. Under his leadership, the Aggies made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, and Williams was named SEC Coach of the Year twice. During the 2024-25 season, Texas A&M posted a 23-11 record, advancing to the NCAA Tournament Second Round, with the team ranking as high as No. 7.

The move to Maryland marks a significant step in Williams’ coaching career. With a career filled with postseason success, including four Sweet 16 appearances and an Elite Eight berth, Williams has built a reputation for turning programs into competitive forces. His coaching experience includes stints at Virginia Tech, where he helped lead the Hokies to consistent success, and Marquette, where he made a lasting impact, particularly during his 2013 Elite Eight run.

