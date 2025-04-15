Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Massive Setback For SRH: Key Player Ruled Out Of IPL With Shoulder Injury

Massive Setback For SRH: Key Player Ruled Out Of IPL With Shoulder Injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad will now face Mumbai Indians in their next fixture—match 33 of IPL 2025—scheduled for Thursday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Massive Setback For SRH: Key Player Ruled Out Of IPL With Shoulder Injury

Massive Setback For SRH: Key Player Ruled Out Of IPL With Shoulder Injury


Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been dealt a significant setback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a recurring shoulder injury.

According to ESPNcricinfo, this is the same issue that had troubled him earlier, and it has resurfaced at a crucial point in the season.

Zampa’s Brief IPL 2025 Stint

Zampa featured in SRH’s first two matches, coming in as the Impact Player. He picked up 1 for 48 and 1 for 46 in what were both high-scoring encounters.

The 32-year-old has played a total of 22 IPL games, claiming 31 wickets, with a best bowling figure of 6 for 18.

With the injury forcing him out of the IPL, Zampa is now expected to return only when Australia tours the West Indies for a T20I series in late July.

SRH Brings In Smaran Ravichandran as Replacement

In response to Zampa’s departure, SRH has signed uncapped left-handed batter Smaran Ravichandran as a replacement.

The announcement was made on Monday, with the IPL issuing a media advisory confirming the move.

“Smaran Ravichandran has 7 First-Class games, 10 List A matches & 6 T20s and has over 1100 runs from these matches. The left-handed batter, who plays for Karnataka in Domestic Cricket, joins SRH for INR 30 Lakh,” read the advisory.

Smaran, 21, has built a strong domestic record. In this season’s Ranji Trophy, he amassed 516 runs in seven matches, averaging 64.50, with two centuries, including a top score of 203.

In the limited-overs circuit, he impressed with 433 runs in 10 List A matches, maintaining a stellar average of 72.16. His contributions include two centuries and two fifties.

Young Talent Gets a Shot as SRH Looks to Rebuild

Smaran’s T20 numbers are promising too—170 runs from six games at an average of 34.00 and a strike rate of 170.00, with one half-century to his name.

His standout performance came in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final, where he struck a match-winning century against Vidarbha, further boosting his credentials.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will now face Mumbai Indians in their next fixture—match 33 of IPL 2025—scheduled for Thursday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

SRH currently sits at ninth in the points table, while Mumbai Indians, coming off a win against Delhi Capitals, are placed seventh.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: No Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma: Kane Williamson Names The Greatest Cricketer Of The Century

 

Filed under

Adam Zampa ipl Pat Cummins SRH

newsx

Labourer To Millionaire: Bihar Man Wins Rs 1.5 Crore On Cricket Betting App
newsx

The One Shot Kane Williamson Wants To Steal From Virat Kohli – Revealed!
Kesha has thrown a subtle

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-...
newsx

Wankhede Stadium To Honor Rohit Sharma: MCA Approves Stand In Indian Captain’s Name
Nag Ashwin and a still fr

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar...
Melinda French Gates has

‘What Keeps Me Up Are Young Children Dying: Melinda Gates Warns Against US Cuts to...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Labourer To Millionaire: Bihar Man Wins Rs 1.5 Crore On Cricket Betting App

Labourer To Millionaire: Bihar Man Wins Rs 1.5 Crore On Cricket Betting App

The One Shot Kane Williamson Wants To Steal From Virat Kohli – Revealed!

The One Shot Kane Williamson Wants To Steal From Virat Kohli – Revealed!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-...

Wankhede Stadium To Honor Rohit Sharma: MCA Approves Stand In Indian Captain’s Name

Wankhede Stadium To Honor Rohit Sharma: MCA Approves Stand In Indian Captain’s Name

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar...

Entertainment

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame Me For Everything

AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Abhijeet Bhattacharya Blaming Him For Overusing Technology: Okay To Blame

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

Why Randeep Hooda Turned Down Rang De Basanti And Rock On!! – The Untold Story

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?