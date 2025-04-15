Sunrisers Hyderabad will now face Mumbai Indians in their next fixture—match 33 of IPL 2025—scheduled for Thursday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Massive Setback For SRH: Key Player Ruled Out Of IPL With Shoulder Injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been dealt a significant setback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a recurring shoulder injury.

According to ESPNcricinfo, this is the same issue that had troubled him earlier, and it has resurfaced at a crucial point in the season.

Zampa’s Brief IPL 2025 Stint

Zampa featured in SRH’s first two matches, coming in as the Impact Player. He picked up 1 for 48 and 1 for 46 in what were both high-scoring encounters.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Zamps 🧡#TATAIPL2025 pic.twitter.com/sPeCyTMUEO Advertisement · Scroll to continue — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 14, 2025

The 32-year-old has played a total of 22 IPL games, claiming 31 wickets, with a best bowling figure of 6 for 18.

With the injury forcing him out of the IPL, Zampa is now expected to return only when Australia tours the West Indies for a T20I series in late July.

SRH Brings In Smaran Ravichandran as Replacement

In response to Zampa’s departure, SRH has signed uncapped left-handed batter Smaran Ravichandran as a replacement.

The announcement was made on Monday, with the IPL issuing a media advisory confirming the move.

“Smaran Ravichandran has 7 First-Class games, 10 List A matches & 6 T20s and has over 1100 runs from these matches. The left-handed batter, who plays for Karnataka in Domestic Cricket, joins SRH for INR 30 Lakh,” read the advisory.

Smaran, 21, has built a strong domestic record. In this season’s Ranji Trophy, he amassed 516 runs in seven matches, averaging 64.50, with two centuries, including a top score of 203.

In the limited-overs circuit, he impressed with 433 runs in 10 List A matches, maintaining a stellar average of 72.16. His contributions include two centuries and two fifties.

Young Talent Gets a Shot as SRH Looks to Rebuild

Smaran’s T20 numbers are promising too—170 runs from six games at an average of 34.00 and a strike rate of 170.00, with one half-century to his name.

His standout performance came in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final, where he struck a match-winning century against Vidarbha, further boosting his credentials.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will now face Mumbai Indians in their next fixture—match 33 of IPL 2025—scheduled for Thursday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

SRH currently sits at ninth in the points table, while Mumbai Indians, coming off a win against Delhi Capitals, are placed seventh.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: No Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma: Kane Williamson Names The Greatest Cricketer Of The Century