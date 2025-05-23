Massive Setback for Team India: Key Pacer Ruled Out of England Test Series

Arshdeep, on the other hand, brings the added advantage of experience in English conditions, having played county cricket for Kent last year.

India’s preparations for the much-anticipated five-match Test series in England have taken a serious hit with pace spearhead Mohammed Shami deemed “unlikely” to feature. Media reports highlight that Shami’s current physical condition, particularly his inability to deliver extended spells, has raised concerns within the team management.

Injury Concerns Shake Up India’s Bowling Strategy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s medical team has reportedly conveyed that Shami may not be able to handle the physical demands of a Test series. The chances of him featuring in all five matches appear slim.

India’s troubles are compounded by the limited availability of another key pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. Known to be a strong candidate for the captaincy, Bumrah has informed the BCCI that his body can only endure a maximum of three Tests due to workload concerns.

With the possibility of both premier pacers being unavailable for a full series, the Indian team is facing a dilemma that could disrupt their overall planning and squad composition.

There were internal discussions about whether Shami should travel with the team and be available for a few Tests. However, with both him and Bumrah under workload limitations, the selection committee has found itself in a bind.

Selection Committee Seeks Fully Fit Pacers

As per media reports, selectors are focused on taking only fully fit fast bowlers who can handle the demanding nature of English Test pitches.

“Shami is bowling four overs in IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the board and selectors don’t know whether he can bowl more than 10 overs in a day. Tests in England may demand longer spells from the pacers, and we can’t take chances,” a BCCI source said.

Shami last played a Test in the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval in 2023. Since then, he has struggled with injury setbacks and underwent ankle surgery, which sidelined him for an extended period.

He returned to the field earlier in 2025 through T20 cricket and featured in the Champions Trophy. However, he missed critical assignments like the 2024 T20 World Cup and the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

New Faces in the Fray as Replacements

If Shami is ruled out, it could pave the way for younger talents. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh and Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj are among the names being considered.

Kamboj has impressed in the domestic circuit with 74 wickets from 22 first-class matches. Arshdeep, on the other hand, brings the added advantage of experience in English conditions, having played county cricket for Kent last year.

Shami’s potential absence will especially be felt at Leeds, the venue of the first Test. In the 2021 series at the same ground, he took four wickets in England’s first innings, proving how crucial he could have been on familiar turf.

As India looks to finalize its squad, the unavailability of two of its frontline pacers threatens to unsettle the bowling unit just weeks before a key overseas challenge.

