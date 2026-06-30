Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

The high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Brazil and Japan at the Houston Stadium delivered an absolute classic on the pitch, but it is the polarizing post-match drama that has completely taken over social media on June 29. Brazil and Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha found himself at the center of a raging controversy after pulling off a massive behavioral U-turn—shifting from an arrogant, fiery gesture to leading acts of profound sportsmanship within a matter of minutes.

The Trigger: “Brazil is No Longer a Powerhouse”

The roots of the on-field animosity trace back to pre-match statements made by Japan’s rising star, Kento Shiogai. The Japanese player had confidently claimed in the media that “Brazil is no longer a football powerhouse,” a statement that clearly rankled the Seleção dressing room.

Matheus Cunha indo cobrar o japonês que menosprezou o Brasil brabo demais KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/lBRYmXUIg7 — Central do Braga (@CentralDoBrega) June 29, 2026

The match itself was an emotional powderkeg. After a grueling battle, Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli—whose inclusion in the final World Cup squad had been heavily debated following a patchy 2025/26 Premier League campaign—silenced his critics by smashing home a dramatic late winner in injury time to secure a 2-1 victory for Brazil.

As the stadium erupted, television cameras caught Cunha turning directly toward Shiogai. Infuriated by the pre-match disrespect, the Manchester United forward pointed aggressively at the Brazilian crest on his jersey while holding up an open hand to signify Brazil’s five World Cup titles.

The Defiant Mixed Zone and “Humble” Instagram Stories

Unlike typical PR-driven apologies, Cunha doubled down on his actions when questioned by journalists in the post-match mixed zone.

“With all due respect, to have a Japanese player saying that about such a victorious Brazilian national team—man, if it is a Brazilian talking about Brazilians, we might even accept it,” Cunha stated firmly. “But coming from outsiders, I think we stand together against anyone. So, it is more about what this shirt represents, who has worn this shirt before us, and everything we went through to be wearing it today.”

Cunha then took to Instagram to continue his counterattack against Shiogai. He shared a series of match victory photos, captioned with pointed messages: “Now you know a bit more about us,” followed by, “Neither superior nor inferior to anyone.” In a final stroke of irony, he capped off his defiant stories with a Brazilian flag emoji set to Kendrick Lamar’s hit song, Humble.

The U-Turn: Winning Hearts Amid the Backlash

Despite the heavy social media storm tracking his aggressive taunts, a completely contrasting side of Cunha was visible on the pitch immediately after the whistle.

Belo gesto do Matheus Cunha. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1hivQCgxma — João Luiz Mauad (@mauad_joao) June 29, 2026

Breaking away from his teammates’ wild celebrations, Cunha was spotted walking over to a devastated Ao Tanaka. The Japanese midfielder had broken down in tears at the center circle, completely inconsolable after the agonizing elimination. Cunha knelt down to comfort his opponent, shielding him from the cameras.

He wasn’t alone. Leadership figures like Neymar and Alisson Becker followed suit, completely halting their victory laps to embrace and uplift the weeping Japanese players. While the pre-match trash talk sparked a flash of fierce South American pride from Cunha, the eventual post-match empathy displayed by the Brazilian squad ultimately won over neutrals worldwide. Brazil marches on to the Round of 16, while Japan exits with their heads held high.