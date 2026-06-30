LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma aap Army Chief Former CEC Rajiv Kumar HDFC Bank breaking-news Akhil Raj assault case meta anti-conversion law FIFA World Cup Jr NTR
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

Brazil's Matheus Cunha sparks major controversy after mocking Kento Shiogai with a "5 World Cups" gesture, before a touching post-match U-turn to console Japan.

Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With' 5 World Cups' Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Win : WATCH. Photo X
Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With' 5 World Cups' Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Win : WATCH. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 14:13 IST

The high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Brazil and Japan at the Houston Stadium delivered an absolute classic on the pitch, but it is the polarizing post-match drama that has completely taken over social media on June 29. Brazil and Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha found himself at the center of a raging controversy after pulling off a massive behavioral U-turn—shifting from an arrogant, fiery gesture to leading acts of profound sportsmanship within a matter of minutes.

The Trigger: “Brazil is No Longer a Powerhouse”

The roots of the on-field animosity trace back to pre-match statements made by Japan’s rising star, Kento Shiogai. The Japanese player had confidently claimed in the media that “Brazil is no longer a football powerhouse,” a statement that clearly rankled the Seleção dressing room.

You Might Be Interested In

The match itself was an emotional powderkeg. After a grueling battle, Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli—whose inclusion in the final World Cup squad had been heavily debated following a patchy 2025/26 Premier League campaign—silenced his critics by smashing home a dramatic late winner in injury time to secure a 2-1 victory for Brazil.

As the stadium erupted, television cameras caught Cunha turning directly toward Shiogai. Infuriated by the pre-match disrespect, the Manchester United forward pointed aggressively at the Brazilian crest on his jersey while holding up an open hand to signify Brazil’s five World Cup titles.

The Defiant Mixed Zone and “Humble” Instagram Stories

Unlike typical PR-driven apologies, Cunha doubled down on his actions when questioned by journalists in the post-match mixed zone.

“With all due respect, to have a Japanese player saying that about such a victorious Brazilian national team—man, if it is a Brazilian talking about Brazilians, we might even accept it,” Cunha stated firmly. “But coming from outsiders, I think we stand together against anyone. So, it is more about what this shirt represents, who has worn this shirt before us, and everything we went through to be wearing it today.”

Cunha then took to Instagram to continue his counterattack against Shiogai. He shared a series of match victory photos, captioned with pointed messages: “Now you know a bit more about us,” followed by, “Neither superior nor inferior to anyone.” In a final stroke of irony, he capped off his defiant stories with a Brazilian flag emoji set to Kendrick Lamar’s hit song, Humble.

The U-Turn: Winning Hearts Amid the Backlash

Despite the heavy social media storm tracking his aggressive taunts, a completely contrasting side of Cunha was visible on the pitch immediately after the whistle.

Breaking away from his teammates’ wild celebrations, Cunha was spotted walking over to a devastated Ao Tanaka. The Japanese midfielder had broken down in tears at the center circle, completely inconsolable after the agonizing elimination. Cunha knelt down to comfort his opponent, shielding him from the cameras.

He wasn’t alone. Leadership figures like Neymar and Alisson Becker followed suit, completely halting their victory laps to embrace and uplift the weeping Japanese players. While the pre-match trash talk sparked a flash of fierce South American pride from Cunha, the eventual post-match empathy displayed by the Brazilian squad ultimately won over neutrals worldwide. Brazil marches on to the Round of 16, while Japan exits with their heads held high.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video
Tags: brazil vs japan world cup 2026 highlightsFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026kento shiogai brazil football powerhouse quoteMatheus Cunhamatheus cunha 5 world cups gesture japan

RELATED News

Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026: Atlas Lions Roar Into Round of 16 After Shootout Thriller In Monterrey

Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know

Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Heartbreak for Die Mannschaft As Paraguay Knock Germany Out in Dramatic Round of 32 Penalty Shootout

FIFA World Cup 2026: Gabriel Martinelli And Casemiro Rescue Brazil To Secure Dramatic 3-1 Knockout Win Over Japan in Round Of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On June 29: Brazil Face Japan, Germany In Action, Netherlands vs Morocco — Full Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming, TV Telecast In India

LATEST NEWS

Did Dia Mirza Really Slap Akshaye Khanna? Actor Reveals Why She Was ‘Terrified’ While Shooting Ikka – WATCH

Watch: Worker In Nurse’s Uniform Kicks Mentally Challenged Man Repeatedly At Raebareli Hospital

OYO IPO: Ritesh Agarwal-led Prism Files Draft Papers For Rs 6,650 Crore Fresh Issue; Know Key Details

Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

Delta Exchange: The Most User-Friendly Platform for Crypto Trading Strategies

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: What is Gait Analysis? Police to Conduct Test on Siya’s ‘Boyfriend’ Chetan

One Accused, Two Lawyers: Who Represents Siya Goyal In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case?

IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies 2026: Not Shah Rukh Khan’s King, THIS Mythological Epic Is the Most Awaited Film

Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case: 4 Key Questions Police Asked Ex-Trust Chief Champat Rai

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Result Today, Reporting Till July 5; Check Opening & Closing Ranks Here

Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video
Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video
Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video
Matheus Cunha Mocks Japan With ‘5 World Cups’ Jibe, Then Consoles Dejected Player After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

QUICK LINKS