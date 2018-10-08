Former Australian cricketer Mathew Hayden met with an accident during surfing and fractured his spine. In an Instagram post, the cricket shared his picture with head and neck injuries and wrote that he almost dodged a bullet. Despite the accident, the cricketer with never give up attitude told reporters that soon he will return to surfing.

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden on Monday informed his fans, through Instagram posts, about his head and neck injuries including a spine fracture. The former explosive batsman, in his post, said that the incident happened while surfing during a holiday in Queensland. He called the incident like dodging a bullet.

Matthew Hayden, who was inducted to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, fractured his spine near the base of his neck, tore several ligaments and hurt his forehead after being dumped into a sandbank while surfing with his son Josh off North Stradbroke Island on Friday.

With a photo of his battered face, Hayden wrote, “Fractured C6, torn C5, C4 ligaments safe to say I truly have dodged a bullet.” The cricketer also thanked people, who helped him to recover. “Thank you, everyone. On the road to recovery.”

Former top-order batsman told reporters that he was bloody lucky to escape serious injuries. “It was an hour into the session and we had had half dozen waves together and I got this one right-handed wave which I sort of ducked under and that is pretty much all I can remember,” Hyden told media.

He added, “I wasn’t knocked out. I was speared into the top of the sandbank onto the top of my head. Then it twisted my head with my own weight and the weight of the wave.”

“I heard this god almighty click in my neck. I did not get knocked out but I sort of came to and rolled up on my back,” the cricketer said. The cricketer with never give up attitude said with a smile that soon he will return to surfing.

