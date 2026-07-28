Mauro Icardi Wins Divorce Battle as Italian Court Rejects Wanda Nara’s €250,000-A-Month Claims | Details Inside

Mauro Icardi’s divorce from his wife, Wanda Nara, has taken another huge turn. Having filed for divorce two years ago, Nara had made multiple multi-million-pound demands. However, the Italian courts rejected most of these demands. The Argentine footballer defeated his former partner in court and possibly saved millions of pounds. Having left Galatasaray after four years, Icardi announced his win in Milan. Taking to his Instagram, Icardi posted a story announcing the decision from the court.

Mauro Icardi announces win in court against ex-wife Wanda Nara

Mauro Icardi posted an Instagram story announcing his win over his ex-wife in court. Image Credit: Instagram / Mauro Icardi

Taking to his Instagram, Mauro Icardi posted an Instagram story in Italian. The 33-year-old striker said, “Good morning Milan. Everything is fine here, there is a new decision. In my divorce case, 250 thousand euros per month for my ex-wife, 65 thousand euros for each of my daughters, and 100 thousand euros per month as divorce compensation were demanded from me. The judge rejected this insanity on June 1, 2026. The dissatisfied party, trying to get my money, appealed this decision. Today, July 27, 2026, the Italian Court’s decision was very clear: APPEAL INVALID. Thus, all demands and application avenues are closed. Only the announcement of the official divorce decision remains. The functioning of the Italian justice system is wonderful. Yet, in 2024, they called me ‘crazy’ for starting the entire judicial process in Italy.”

Wanda Nara fires back at Mauro Icardi

After an Italian judge refused to give her any immediate financial compensation, Wanda Nara publicly responded to Mauro Icardi via social media. The ruling said the divorce decree has to come out, so there can be financial settlements. On Instagram, Nara called the footballer out, telling him “get a job” and blaming him for causing the two teenage daughters unnecessary suffering that led up to them losing their passports before resuming schooling in Argentina.

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara Relationship

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara were married in May 2014 after Wanda’s divorce from Mauro’s ex-Sampdoria teammate Maxi Lopez was finalised. They had two daughters – Francesca and Isabella – during their on-off relationship. When Nara tearfully gave an interview on live TV after admitting that she decided to split up, she accused Icardi of cheating with Maria Eugenia Suarez in 2021 before reconciling.

Mauro Icardi Career

In a career that has spanned close to 15 years, Mauro Icardi is in search of a club and is currently a free agent. The Argentine striker has netted 250 goals for his clubs across 478 games. For the national team, Icardi played eight games and scored a solitary goal.

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