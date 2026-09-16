Max vs 100 Live Streaming: How to Watch Max Verstappen Race 100 Karters For Free on YouTube in India

Max vs 100 Live Streaming Details: Max Verstappen, the four-time Formula 1 world champion, is scheduled to relive his karting days on Wednesday, September 16 when he will face 100 other competitors in the Max vs 100 challenge at Silverstone. With an innovative format, Verstappen will begin at the end of a 101-kart lineup and challenge to surpass and overtake all the other competitors. As a result, the event will be highly entertaining as the champion will struggle to catch up with the pace-setting karts.

Max vs 100 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Max Verstappen in Action in India?

In India, the Max vs 100 stream begins at 9:30 p.m. IST, September 16, and the actual race is on at 10:30 p.m. IST immediately after an hour of live stream preparation.

The event is televised worldwide live on Disney+, and ESPN United States subscribers who use the ESPN App are able to enjoy the broadcast.

The race is being given to the audience in India to watch for free via Red Bull Motorsports’ YouTube Channel. However, the catch with the free live streaming is that it is only available with Hindi commentary.

Max vs 100 Race Details

Event: Max vs 100

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Venue: Silverstone, United Kingdom

Live coverage: 9:30 PM IST

Race start: 10:30 PM IST

India streaming: RedBull Motorsports YouTube Channel

Format: Verstappen vs 100 challengers

Race distance: 30 laps

What Is Max vs 100?

Max vs 100 revolves around the simple idea that Verstappen gets off P101, and the 100 drivers ahead of Verstappen will have to be passed by him by the 30th lap. Any driver he passes is out of the race.

This time, 100 drivers are not a group comprising racers only. The track has been, to be exact, designed at Silverstone to house all 101 karts, which makes this motorsport event really strange. During the race, Verstappen will be able to directly contact his opponents through his microphone.

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