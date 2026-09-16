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Home > Sports News > Max vs 100 Live Streaming: How to Watch Max Verstappen Race 100 Karters For Free on YouTube in India

Max vs 100 Live Streaming: How to Watch Max Verstappen Race 100 Karters For Free on YouTube in India

Max Verstappen will take on 100 karters in the unique Max vs 100 challenge at Silverstone on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. The four-time F1 world champion will start from the back of the grid and have 30 laps to overtake all 100 rivals, with the event available to watch live for free on YouTube in India. Here are the Max vs 100 live streaming details, India timing, race start time, YouTube link, format, and everything you need to know.

Max Verstappen will race against 100 karters at Silverstone. Image Credit: Instagram/Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen will race against 100 karters at Silverstone. Image Credit: Instagram/Max Verstappen

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 19:18 IST

Max vs 100 Live Streaming Details: Max Verstappen, the four-time Formula 1 world champion, is scheduled to relive his karting days on Wednesday, September 16 when he will face 100 other competitors in the Max vs 100 challenge at Silverstone. With an innovative format, Verstappen will begin at the end of a 101-kart lineup and challenge to surpass and overtake all the other competitors. As a result, the event will be highly entertaining as the champion will struggle to catch up with the pace-setting karts.

Max vs 100 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Max Verstappen in Action in India?

In India, the Max vs 100 stream begins at 9:30 p.m. IST, September 16, and the actual race is on at 10:30 p.m. IST immediately after an hour of live stream preparation.

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The event is televised worldwide live on Disney+, and ESPN United States subscribers who use the ESPN App are able to enjoy the broadcast.

The race is being given to the audience in India to watch for free via Red Bull Motorsports’ YouTube Channel. However, the catch with the free live streaming is that it is only available with Hindi commentary. 

Max vs 100 Race Details

  • Event: Max vs 100
  • Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
  • Venue: Silverstone, United Kingdom
  • Live coverage: 9:30 PM IST
  • Race start: 10:30 PM IST
  • India streaming: RedBull Motorsports YouTube Channel
  • Format: Verstappen vs 100 challengers
  • Race distance: 30 laps

What Is Max vs 100?

Max vs 100 revolves around the simple idea that Verstappen gets off P101, and the 100 drivers ahead of Verstappen will have to be passed by him by the 30th lap. Any driver he passes is out of the race.

This time, 100 drivers are not a group comprising racers only. The track has been, to be exact, designed at Silverstone to house all 101 karts, which makes this motorsport event really strange. During the race, Verstappen will be able to directly contact his opponents through his microphone.

Also Read: East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?

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Max vs 100 Live Streaming: How to Watch Max Verstappen Race 100 Karters For Free on YouTube in India

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Max vs 100 Live Streaming: How to Watch Max Verstappen Race 100 Karters For Free on YouTube in India
Max vs 100 Live Streaming: How to Watch Max Verstappen Race 100 Karters For Free on YouTube in India
Max vs 100 Live Streaming: How to Watch Max Verstappen Race 100 Karters For Free on YouTube in India
Max vs 100 Live Streaming: How to Watch Max Verstappen Race 100 Karters For Free on YouTube in India
Max vs 100 Live Streaming: How to Watch Max Verstappen Race 100 Karters For Free on YouTube in India

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