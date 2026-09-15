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Home > Sports News > Max vs 100: Max Verstappen Starts Last Against 100 Karters at Silverstone in 30-Lap Challenge — Date, Time, Where to Watch

Max vs 100: Max Verstappen Starts Last Against 100 Karters at Silverstone in 30-Lap Challenge — Date, Time, Where to Watch

Max vs 100: Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is set to take on 100 karters at Silverstone in a unique 30-lap challenge on September 16. Starting from the back of a 101-driver grid, Verstappen will have to overtake the entire field. Here’s everything you need to know about the date, timing, rules and where to watch Max vs 100.

Max Verstappen will race against 100 karters at Silverstone on 16th September. Image Credit: AFP
Max Verstappen will race against 100 karters at Silverstone on 16th September. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 13:17 IST

Max Verstappen vs 100: Formula 1’s top racer Max Verstappen is about to challenge something different from his racing world. The four-time world champion will run his first race against 100 people in a special go-karting event, “Max vs 100,” which will be held at Silverstone. The race will probably be an amazing display of ability, racing skill, and overtaking talent.

Besides all of the Formula 1 driver races, this will be an interesting setup from the side of Verstappen. Instead of battling an almost entirely professional field of 19 Formula 1 drivers, the Dutchman will line up against a mixed crowd of content creators, athletes, streamers, celebrities, and selected fans.

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What is Max vs 100?

Max vs 100 is an innovative karting challenge developed around a straightforward idea: Verstappen starts at the very back of a 101-driver line-up and tries to overtake every other competitor within a limited number of laps. The same karts will be used for the race, so driver skill will determine the results.

The race is thought to consist of 30 laps, and Verstappen has to weave through the traffic and take the lead while doing away with as many competitors as possible. It has been called a competition and a show that will be exciting for the fans to see the Red Bull driver being part of an activity with quite an unusual racing set-up.

Date, Time And Venue

In September 2026, precisely on the 16th, Silverstone becomes the home for the prestigious event. The racing day schedule includes a live broadcast which commences at 5:00 PM BST, whereas the actual race is scheduled for 6:00 PM BST. For viewers in India, the live coverage starts at 9:30 PM IST, and the first lap of the race will be taken off at about 10:30 PM IST.

Considered one of the most celebrated circuits globally for motorsport, Silverstone has regularly held the British Grand Prix in its premises. That is why an esteemed venue is appropriate to host a challenge of a high-profile nature.

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Max vs 100: Max Verstappen Starts Last Against 100 Karters at Silverstone in 30-Lap Challenge — Date, Time, Where to Watch
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Max vs 100: Max Verstappen Starts Last Against 100 Karters at Silverstone in 30-Lap Challenge — Date, Time, Where to Watch

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Max vs 100: Max Verstappen Starts Last Against 100 Karters at Silverstone in 30-Lap Challenge — Date, Time, Where to Watch
Max vs 100: Max Verstappen Starts Last Against 100 Karters at Silverstone in 30-Lap Challenge — Date, Time, Where to Watch
Max vs 100: Max Verstappen Starts Last Against 100 Karters at Silverstone in 30-Lap Challenge — Date, Time, Where to Watch
Max vs 100: Max Verstappen Starts Last Against 100 Karters at Silverstone in 30-Lap Challenge — Date, Time, Where to Watch
Max vs 100: Max Verstappen Starts Last Against 100 Karters at Silverstone in 30-Lap Challenge — Date, Time, Where to Watch

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