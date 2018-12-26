India vs Australia. 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE updates: Resurgent India will take on the in-tune Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket ground on Wednesday, December 26. In an unexpected move, both the teams have announced their playing XI, with the visitors dropping the struggling duo of Lokesh Rahul and Murali Vijay, while the hosts have made only one change roping Mitchell Marsh in for Peter Handscomb.

India vs Australia. 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE updates: Resurgent India will take on the in-tune Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket ground on Wednesday, December 26. In an unexpected move, both the teams have announced their playing XI, with the visitors dropping the struggling duo of Lokesh Rahul and Murali Vijay, while the hosts have made only one change roping Mitchell Marsh in for Peter Handscomb. India have included Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Mayank Agarwal, who will make his international debut in the squad.

India vs Australia till Lunch

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara have pegged Australia firmly on the backfoot, India were 94/1 at lunch with Agarwal cruising to his maiden international fifty. Hanuma Vihari struggled right from the start and added only a few runs to show for his efforts. He was dismissed by Pat Cummins but Cheteshwar Pujara, who replaced Vihari, and Agarwal have ensured that the wicket has remained the only positive of the day so far for Australia.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Tim Paine (Captain-wicketkeeper) Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Live Updates

