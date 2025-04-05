Mayank Yadav Back To Full Fitness, Bowling At 90-95% Capacity: LSG Coach Justin Langer

The express pacer is bowling at around 90 to 95 percent capacity at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (formerly NCA) in Bengaluru.

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer has delivered a promising update on Mayank Yadav’s recovery. The express pacer is bowling at around 90 to 95 percent capacity at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (formerly NCA) in Bengaluru.

This update comes as a significant relief for LSG, who have battled through the first phase of IPL 2025 with a weakened pace department. Despite missing some key names, the team has managed to secure two wins in their opening four matches.

Langer Praises NCA’s Work, Optimistic About Mayank’s Return

Following their 12-run win over Mumbai Indians on Friday, Langer addressed the media and offered insight into Mayank’s progress. The youngster has been out of action since suffering a lumbar stress injury during India’s T20I series against Bangladesh last October.

“What I do know is he’s working very hard at the NCA, and I saw some video of him bowling yesterday [Thursday], and he was bowling at about 90 to 95 per cent,” Langer said.

“So Mayank’s up and running, which is really great for Indian cricket, for IPL. We saw the impact he had last year. I don’t think there’s been a bowler in India who’s bowled faster than Mayank Yadav. That’s why there’s so much talk about him.”

The coach seemed upbeat about Mayank’s attitude and fitness levels.

“He’s up. He’s keen to get going. He bowled really well in Bangalore yesterday at the NCA,” he continued.

Langer also praised the efforts of the Centre of Excellence, crediting them for aiding the return of other key pacers.

“I think you have another couple of bowls and hopefully… NCA, to their credit, have obviously done a very good job because they’ve got Avesh Khan back for us, they’ve got our Akash Deep back for us. So we really appreciate the work they’re doing to get the boys back playing and now hopefully Mayank as well,” he said.

Injuries Tested LSG’s Depth, Shardul Steps Up

Heading into the 18th edition of the IPL, Lucknow’s pace reserves were severely tested. Injuries had sidelined nearly their entire frontline unit—Mayank, Avesh, Akash Deep, and Mohsin Khan.

With Mohsin ruled out, the franchise brought in Shardul Thakur ahead of their season opener. While Avesh and Akash have since returned to action, it was Shardul who quickly emerged as a standout performer.

Having gone unsold in the mega auction, Thakur has turned heads with his sharp, attacking spells. He has taken seven wickets in four matches and played a key role in their narrow win against Mumbai.

In a tense finish, with MI requiring 29 off the last two overs, Shardul’s calm and precision stood out. He gave away just seven runs in the penultimate over—effectively sealing the game for LSG.

Akash Deep, returning to the XI against MI, cranked up speeds over 140 kph and picked up 1/46. Avesh, meanwhile, has featured in three games but has struggled with economy, bagging two wickets.

