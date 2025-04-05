Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Mayank Yadav Back To Full Fitness, Bowling At 90-95% Capacity: LSG Coach Justin Langer

Mayank Yadav Back To Full Fitness, Bowling At 90-95% Capacity: LSG Coach Justin Langer

The express pacer is bowling at around 90 to 95 percent capacity at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (formerly NCA) in Bengaluru.

Mayank Yadav Back To Full Fitness, Bowling At 90-95% Capacity: LSG Coach Justin Langer

Mayank Yadav Back To Full Fitness, Bowling At 90-95% Capacity: LSG Coach Justin Langer


Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer has delivered a promising update on Mayank Yadav’s recovery. The express pacer is bowling at around 90 to 95 percent capacity at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (formerly NCA) in Bengaluru.

This update comes as a significant relief for LSG, who have battled through the first phase of IPL 2025 with a weakened pace department. Despite missing some key names, the team has managed to secure two wins in their opening four matches.

Langer Praises NCA’s Work, Optimistic About Mayank’s Return

Following their 12-run win over Mumbai Indians on Friday, Langer addressed the media and offered insight into Mayank’s progress. The youngster has been out of action since suffering a lumbar stress injury during India’s T20I series against Bangladesh last October.

“What I do know is he’s working very hard at the NCA, and I saw some video of him bowling yesterday [Thursday], and he was bowling at about 90 to 95 per cent,” Langer said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“So Mayank’s up and running, which is really great for Indian cricket, for IPL. We saw the impact he had last year. I don’t think there’s been a bowler in India who’s bowled faster than Mayank Yadav. That’s why there’s so much talk about him.”

The coach seemed upbeat about Mayank’s attitude and fitness levels.

“He’s up. He’s keen to get going. He bowled really well in Bangalore yesterday at the NCA,” he continued.

Langer also praised the efforts of the Centre of Excellence, crediting them for aiding the return of other key pacers.

“I think you have another couple of bowls and hopefully… NCA, to their credit, have obviously done a very good job because they’ve got Avesh Khan back for us, they’ve got our Akash Deep back for us. So we really appreciate the work they’re doing to get the boys back playing and now hopefully Mayank as well,” he said.

Injuries Tested LSG’s Depth, Shardul Steps Up

Heading into the 18th edition of the IPL, Lucknow’s pace reserves were severely tested. Injuries had sidelined nearly their entire frontline unit—Mayank, Avesh, Akash Deep, and Mohsin Khan.

With Mohsin ruled out, the franchise brought in Shardul Thakur ahead of their season opener. While Avesh and Akash have since returned to action, it was Shardul who quickly emerged as a standout performer.

Having gone unsold in the mega auction, Thakur has turned heads with his sharp, attacking spells. He has taken seven wickets in four matches and played a key role in their narrow win against Mumbai.

In a tense finish, with MI requiring 29 off the last two overs, Shardul’s calm and precision stood out. He gave away just seven runs in the penultimate over—effectively sealing the game for LSG.

Akash Deep, returning to the XI against MI, cranked up speeds over 140 kph and picked up 1/46. Avesh, meanwhile, has featured in three games but has struggled with economy, bagging two wickets.

ALSO READ: MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya Owns Up To MI’s Disappointment, Says ‘I Take Full Ownership’ Of Loss

 

Filed under

ipl IPL 2025 Justin Langer LSG Mayank Yadav Rishabh Pant Zaheer Khan

newsx

The Real Reason Why Tilak Varma Retired Out In MI vs LSG Match: Hardik Pandya...
Ram Navami 2025: Transfor

Ram Navami 2025: Transform Your Life with the Powerful Lessons from Lord Shri Ram
newsx

RLD’s Shahzeb Rizvi Resigns Over Party’s Support For Waqf Amendment Bill
newsx

Mayank Yadav Back To Full Fitness, Bowling At 90-95% Capacity: LSG Coach Justin Langer
newsx

Delhi Airport to Begin Full Body Scanner Trials In May, Promising Faster And Safer Screening
newsx

MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya Owns Up To MI’s Disappointment, Says ‘I Take...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

The Real Reason Why Tilak Varma Retired Out In MI vs LSG Match: Hardik Pandya Shares The Truth

The Real Reason Why Tilak Varma Retired Out In MI vs LSG Match: Hardik Pandya...

Ram Navami 2025: Transform Your Life with the Powerful Lessons from Lord Shri Ram

Ram Navami 2025: Transform Your Life with the Powerful Lessons from Lord Shri Ram

RLD’s Shahzeb Rizvi Resigns Over Party’s Support For Waqf Amendment Bill

RLD’s Shahzeb Rizvi Resigns Over Party’s Support For Waqf Amendment Bill

Delhi Airport to Begin Full Body Scanner Trials In May, Promising Faster And Safer Screening

Delhi Airport to Begin Full Body Scanner Trials In May, Promising Faster And Safer Screening

MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya Owns Up To MI’s Disappointment, Says ‘I Take Full Ownership’ Of Loss

MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya Owns Up To MI’s Disappointment, Says ‘I Take...

Entertainment

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Film And TV

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are Saying

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture