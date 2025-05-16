Mayank Yadav’s IPL 2025 Return Sparks Debate: Did LSG Prioritize Matches Over His Health?

In his two outings, Mayank returned with figures of 2 for 40 and 0 for 60. His performances lacked sharpness, and he appeared far from his best rhythm and pace.

Pacer Mayank Yadav’s return to action in IPL 2025 has sparked serious concerns over the approach taken by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in managing his fitness. Reports suggest the franchise and the Centre of Excellence (CoE) may have pushed him back into competitive cricket without ensuring he was fully ready, potentially aggravating his condition.

Recovery Timeline Raises Eyebrows

Mayank joined the LSG camp a few weeks into the tournament after recovering from a back injury and a subsequent ankle issue. Although he was back with the team, he remained on the sidelines for another week before finally getting a game.

In his two outings, Mayank returned with figures of 2 for 40 and 0 for 60. His performances lacked sharpness, and he appeared far from his best rhythm and pace.

According to a media report, an official familiar with the situation criticized the way his return was handled, claiming that both the CoE and franchise overlooked key signs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“For a bowler who had such a long absence from the game, it’s surprising that it took the CoE just 10-12 sessions to give him a green signal. One-third of those sessions were at a reduced intensity and he started bowling at 80-85% only towards the end of March,” the official said.

“You get a true picture only when you operate at full tilt and then take enough time to assess how the body is responding to the increased workload. That workload is gradually increased to observe and assess how the body is reacting to different levels of intensity. With Mayank, it looked like mere boxes were ticked,” the official added.

Trust Between Player and Franchise Appears Strained

With the league temporarily paused due to security concerns, teams made mid-season squad adjustments. LSG decided to release Mayank and brought in New Zealand pacer Will O’Rourke as a replacement.

The report also highlighted a loss of confidence within the LSG camp regarding Mayank’s commitment and recovery progress. Internal discussions reportedly pointed toward dissatisfaction over his performance and preparation.

“There was a discussion at LSG about this. Mayank was asked about his drop in pace and non-match days activities. He told them that he is giving his best but not able to go beyond and for the non-match day workload, he informed them about his routine which has been going on since the rehab at the CoE. The timing of the decision and the discussions during that meeting made it clear that they had lost trust in him and are unlikely to retain him for the next edition,” the source added.

High Stakes, Low Returns for Franchise Investment

Mayank had been retained by LSG for Rs. 11 crore before the season, reflecting the high expectations the franchise placed on him after his breakout IPL 2024 campaign. However, a mix of injury setbacks and poor performances limited his impact to just two matches this year.

The same official has now recommended a full and uninterrupted rehabilitation period for the Delhi pacer along with a possible change in his bowling action. The intention is to get him back on track both physically and technically.

With LSG currently in seventh place on the table and their playoff hopes dim, the handling of one of their key players has become a focal point in what has been a difficult season for the franchise.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s Viral Class 10 Marksheet: A Look Back At His Academic Scores Amid Test Retirement