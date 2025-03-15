Mbappé Inspires Real Madrid To Victory As Milan And Bayern Face Mixed Fortunes

Kylian Mbappé showcased his brilliance once again, scoring twice to propel Real Madrid to a crucial 2-1 comeback victory against Villarreal in La Liga. The French forward’s quickfire brace ensured Madrid climbed to the top of the league with 60 points, three ahead of Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Villarreal struck first in the seventh minute when Juan Foyth capitalized on a deflection from Álex Baena’s corner to put the hosts ahead. However, Real Madrid responded quickly, as Mbappé netted his first goal in the 17th minute after pouncing on a blocked shot from Brahim Díaz. The 25-year-old striker completed his brace just six minutes later, calmly finishing Lucas Vázquez’s precise through ball.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mbappé nearly bagged a hat-trick in the second half, but his goal was ruled offside. Carlo Ancelotti, addressing Madrid’s packed schedule, said, “It’s the last time we’ll play a game with less than 72 hours’ rest,” referencing their intense Champions League battle with Atlético Madrid.

Milan Stun Como with Thrilling Comeback

AC Milan staged a dramatic 2-1 turnaround against Como in Serie A, thanks to second-half strikes from Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders. The match also saw Dele Alli’s controversial return, as the former England international was sent off within minutes of coming on for a reckless stamp on Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lucas Da Cunha opened the scoring for Como in the 33rd minute with a stunning left-footed strike. He appeared to double the lead early in the second half, but VAR disallowed the goal. Milan seized the momentum from there, as Pulisic equalized with a clinical half-volley, followed by Reijnders’ decisive close-range finish in the 75th minute.

Milan now sits seventh in the table with 47 points, trailing fourth-placed Juventus by five points. Como remains in 13th with 29 points.

Bayern Held to Draw Despite Late Sané Strike

Bayern Munich extended their Bundesliga lead to nine points but were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Berlin after a late defensive lapse. Leroy Sané’s 75th-minute goal seemed to secure the win for Bayern, but Jonas Urbig’s mistake allowed Benedict Hollerbach to net a late equalizer for the hosts.

Bayern dominated possession and created numerous chances, with Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and Harry Kane all missing crucial opportunities. Despite dropping points, Vincent Kompany’s side remains at the top with 62 points, while second-placed Bayer Leverkusen has a game in hand ahead of their clash with Stuttgart.

Real Madrid’s victory solidifies their position in La Liga, while AC Milan’s comeback boosts their European aspirations. Bayern Munich, despite their draw, remains in control of the Bundesliga title race. As the season progresses, every match becomes critical in determining the fate of these European giants.

ALSO READ: Hansi Flick Demands ‘Total Focus’ As Barcelona Face Atletico Madrid In Title Showdown