Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Mbappé Inspires Real Madrid To Victory As Milan And Bayern Face Mixed Fortunes

Mbappé Inspires Real Madrid To Victory As Milan And Bayern Face Mixed Fortunes

Real Madrid's victory solidifies their position in La Liga, while AC Milan's comeback boosts their European aspirations.

Mbappé Inspires Real Madrid To Victory As Milan And Bayern Face Mixed Fortunes

Kylian Mbappé


Kylian Mbappé showcased his brilliance once again, scoring twice to propel Real Madrid to a crucial 2-1 comeback victory against Villarreal in La Liga. The French forward’s quickfire brace ensured Madrid climbed to the top of the league with 60 points, three ahead of Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Villarreal struck first in the seventh minute when Juan Foyth capitalized on a deflection from Álex Baena’s corner to put the hosts ahead. However, Real Madrid responded quickly, as Mbappé netted his first goal in the 17th minute after pouncing on a blocked shot from Brahim Díaz. The 25-year-old striker completed his brace just six minutes later, calmly finishing Lucas Vázquez’s precise through ball.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mbappé nearly bagged a hat-trick in the second half, but his goal was ruled offside. Carlo Ancelotti, addressing Madrid’s packed schedule, said, “It’s the last time we’ll play a game with less than 72 hours’ rest,” referencing their intense Champions League battle with Atlético Madrid.

Milan Stun Como with Thrilling Comeback

AC Milan staged a dramatic 2-1 turnaround against Como in Serie A, thanks to second-half strikes from Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders. The match also saw Dele Alli’s controversial return, as the former England international was sent off within minutes of coming on for a reckless stamp on Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lucas Da Cunha opened the scoring for Como in the 33rd minute with a stunning left-footed strike. He appeared to double the lead early in the second half, but VAR disallowed the goal. Milan seized the momentum from there, as Pulisic equalized with a clinical half-volley, followed by Reijnders’ decisive close-range finish in the 75th minute.

Milan now sits seventh in the table with 47 points, trailing fourth-placed Juventus by five points. Como remains in 13th with 29 points.

Bayern Held to Draw Despite Late Sané Strike

Bayern Munich extended their Bundesliga lead to nine points but were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Berlin after a late defensive lapse. Leroy Sané’s 75th-minute goal seemed to secure the win for Bayern, but Jonas Urbig’s mistake allowed Benedict Hollerbach to net a late equalizer for the hosts.

Bayern dominated possession and created numerous chances, with Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and Harry Kane all missing crucial opportunities. Despite dropping points, Vincent Kompany’s side remains at the top with 62 points, while second-placed Bayer Leverkusen has a game in hand ahead of their clash with Stuttgart.

Real Madrid’s victory solidifies their position in La Liga, while AC Milan’s comeback boosts their European aspirations. Bayern Munich, despite their draw, remains in control of the Bundesliga title race. As the season progresses, every match becomes critical in determining the fate of these European giants.

ALSO READ: Hansi Flick Demands ‘Total Focus’ As Barcelona Face Atletico Madrid In Title Showdown

Filed under

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe

Seattle basketball icon a

Seattle Basketball Icon Slick Watts Passes Away At 73
In a controversial move,

Trump Invokes 18th-Century Wartime Law For Deportations, Sparks Legal Battle
Kylian Mbappé showcased

Mbappé Inspires Real Madrid To Victory As Milan And Bayern Face Mixed Fortunes
Barcelona coach Hansi Fli

Hansi Flick Demands ‘Total Focus’ As Barcelona Face Atletico Madrid In Title Showdown
Magee, Mississippi, exper

Earthquake Strikes Magee, Mississippi Amid Tornado Outbreak
Union Home Minister Amit

‘Love For Bharat Unites Us All’, Amit Shah Honors Mizoram’s 7-Year-Old Singing Sensation With A...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Seattle Basketball Icon Slick Watts Passes Away At 73

Seattle Basketball Icon Slick Watts Passes Away At 73

Trump Invokes 18th-Century Wartime Law For Deportations, Sparks Legal Battle

Trump Invokes 18th-Century Wartime Law For Deportations, Sparks Legal Battle

Hansi Flick Demands ‘Total Focus’ As Barcelona Face Atletico Madrid In Title Showdown

Hansi Flick Demands ‘Total Focus’ As Barcelona Face Atletico Madrid In Title Showdown

Earthquake Strikes Magee, Mississippi Amid Tornado Outbreak

Earthquake Strikes Magee, Mississippi Amid Tornado Outbreak

‘Love For Bharat Unites Us All’, Amit Shah Honors Mizoram’s 7-Year-Old Singing Sensation With A Guitar Gift

‘Love For Bharat Unites Us All’, Amit Shah Honors Mizoram’s 7-Year-Old Singing Sensation With A...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April 9

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage And Modernity

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage

John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day 2 Collection, Why?

John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day

‘Test’ Movie: R Madhavan Introduces His Character As Saravanan, A Struggling Scientist’s Intense Journey

‘Test’ Movie: R Madhavan Introduces His Character As Saravanan, A Struggling Scientist’s Intense Journey

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips