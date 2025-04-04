Home
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Mbappe & Rudiger Face UEFA Action Over ‘Indecent Conduct’, Still Cleared For Arsenal Clash

Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger


Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Ceballos have been fined by UEFA for violating ‘basic rules of decent conduct’ during their Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

In a disciplinary decision ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, European football’s governing body has fined three Real Madrid players Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, and Dani Ceballos for “indecent conduct” following their Champions League Round of 16 second leg victory over Atletico Madrid on March 12. The trio were accused of provoking and taunting Atletico fans during the post-match celebrations at the Metropolitano Stadium.

UEFA has slapped Mbappe with a €30,000 (£25,000) fine, while Rudiger has been fined €40,000 (£35,000). Ceballos, who previously played on loan at Arsenal, received a €20,000 (£17,000) fine. Both Mbappe and Rudiger have also been handed a suspended one-match European ban, meaning they won’t serve the suspension unless they breach UEFA’s disciplinary rules again.

The fines were issued under Article 11 of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations, which mandates players to maintain basic standards of decent conduct. UEFA, however, did not publicly disclose specific details of the players’ actions. Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr, who was also under investigation, has been let off without any penalties.

Despite the sanctions, all four players Mbappe, Rudiger, Ceballos, and Vinicius Jr will be available to play in Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final clash against Arsenal. The first leg is scheduled for April 8 at the Emirates Stadium, with the second leg set for April 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid, the record 15-time European champions, progressed to the quarter-finals after edging past Atletico Madrid on penalties following a dramatic 2-2 aggregate draw.

