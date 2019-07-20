The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is likely to review the overthrow rule after the controversial incident in the last over of the World Cup final. The overthrow proved to be crucial as it helped England to take the match into super over.

According to the times, the MCC feels that overthrow rule is something which needs to look at when the committee will next review the law of the game, which is a responsibility of the Marylebone Cricket Club(MCC) laws sub-committee.

The MCC’s attention has been drawn on the overthrow rule after the Controversial incident in the final over of the World Cup final when New Zealand’s Martin Guptill’s throw went for a boundary after getting a deflection of England’s Ben Stokes’s bat. However, the overthrow proved very crucial as it helped England to take the match into the super over and eventually lift the World Cup title via boundary count for the first time in history. England needed nine runs off three balls at that moment and the overthrow brought the equation down to three runs off two balls.

However, England all-rounder Ben Stokes immediately apologized to his opponent. English fast-bowler and Stokes test team-mate James Anderson later said that Stokes even asked the umpires to take away those extra four runs.

