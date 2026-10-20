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Home > Sports News > MCI vs AEK, UEFA Champions League: Check Manchester City vs AEK Athens All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

MCI vs AEK, UEFA Champions League: Check Manchester City vs AEK Athens All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

MCI vs AEK, UEFA Champions League: Manchester City will host AEK Athens in a UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday (Oct 20). Pep Guardiola's side will be eager to return to winning ways in Europe after suffering a 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in their previous Champions League outing. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, live telecast in India and probable playing XIs.

MCI vs AEK, UEFA Champions League: Check Manchester City vs AEK Athens All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
MCI vs AEK, UEFA Champions League: Check Manchester City vs AEK Athens All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 20:42 IST

MCI vs AEK, UEFA Champions League: Manchester City will host AEK Athens in a UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday (Oct 20). Pep Guardiola’s side will be eager to return to winning ways in Europe after suffering a 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in their previous Champions League outing. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, live telecast in India and probable playing XIs.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens UEFA Champions League Match Details

  • Match: Manchester City vs AEK Athens, UEFA Champions League 2026-27
  • Date: Tuesday (Oct 20), 2026
  • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday, Oct 21)

Where to Watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs AEK Athens UEFA Champions League match live on the Sony Sports Network. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Oct 21), corresponding to Tuesday evening in Manchester.

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How to Watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens Live Streaming in India?

The Manchester City vs AEK Athens Champions League encounter will be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India. Supporters can follow the action as City look to strengthen their position in the league phase and AEK attempt to secure a valuable result away from home.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens Team News

Manchester City enter the fixture looking to respond after their 4-2 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain. Enzo Maresca’s side returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-2 victory at the weekend, although the performance reportedly raised concerns ahead of a demanding run of fixtures. Erling Haaland continued his impressive scoring form, finding the net for an eighth consecutive game for the club.

AEK Athens travel to England after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in their previous European outing. The result ended their unbeaten run in competitive matches within 90 minutes this season and marked the first time since April that they had conceded three goals in a game. Marko Nikolic’s side face a difficult challenge against Manchester City’s attacking lineup and will need to improve defensively to compete at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens Probable Playing XIs

Manchester City Probable XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Nico O’Reilly, Rayan Cherki, Fernandez, Ndiaye, Phil Foden.

AEK Athens Probable XI: Alberto Brignoli, Lazaros Rota, Harold Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilo, Lovro Majer, Kairinen, Marin, Vitalis, Varga, Luka Jovic.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens Match Prediction

Manchester City are favourites to win given their squad depth, attacking quality and home advantage. AEK Athens will hope to capitalise on any defensive lapses, but City’s ability to create chances and Haaland’s current scoring form could prove decisive. Manchester City are expected to claim three points, provided they deliver a more convincing performance than in their recent defeat against PSG.

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MCI vs AEK, UEFA Champions League: Check Manchester City vs AEK Athens All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
Tags: UEFA Champions League

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MCI vs AEK, UEFA Champions League: Check Manchester City vs AEK Athens All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
MCI vs AEK, UEFA Champions League: Check Manchester City vs AEK Athens All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
MCI vs AEK, UEFA Champions League: Check Manchester City vs AEK Athens All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
MCI vs AEK, UEFA Champions League: Check Manchester City vs AEK Athens All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
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