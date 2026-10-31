MCI vs BHA, Premier League: Check Manchester City vs Brighton All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League All You Need To Know: Premier League leaders Manchester City will host third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Oct 31), just four days after the two sides met in the EFL Cup fourth round. The Citizens advanced after a 2-2 draw in regulation time was followed by a penalty-shootout victory, with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli making two crucial saves. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming and predicted playing XIs.
Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League Match Details
- Match: Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League
- Date: Saturday (Oct 31), 2026
- Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
- Kick-off Time: 8:30 PM IST
Where to Watch Manchester City vs Brighton Live on TV in India?
The Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League fixture will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to Watch Manchester City vs Brighton Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Brighton Premier League match live on the JioHotstar app and website.
Manchester City vs Brighton Team News
Manchester City and Brighton will meet for the second time in four days, with the Premier League leaders having edged their opponents in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday. City came from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw before progressing through a penalty shootout, where Geronimo Rulli produced two important saves.
Brighton are aiming to bounce back after going winless in their last three matches across three different competitions. Manager Fabian Hurzeler expressed disappointment over the two goals his side conceded against City in midweek, describing them as unlucky. The Seagulls will also be looking to improve after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool last weekend, despite registering 17 shots and managing only one on target.
Manchester City vs Brighton Predicted Playing XIs
Manchester City Predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Phil Foden, Fernandez, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.
Brighton Predicted XI: Bart Verbruggen, Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk, Vuskovic, Olivier Boscagli, Pascal Gross, Andres, Gomez, Yasin Ayari, Maxim De Cuyper, Kostoulas.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.