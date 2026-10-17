MCI vs IPS, Premier League: Check Manchester City vs Ipswich Town All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

MCI vs IPS, Premier League: Manchester City will host Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday (Oct 17) in Gameweek 7 of the Premier League 2026-27 season. The Citizens will be eager to return to winning ways after suffering a midweek defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. Ipswich Town, meanwhile, arrive with confidence following a dramatic comeback victory over Fulham. Here is everything you need to know about the match, including kick-off time, venue, live telecast, streaming details and probable playing XIs.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Premier League Match Details

Match: Manchester City vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2026-27

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town, Premier League 2026-27 Date: Saturday (Oct 17), 2026

Saturday (Oct 17), 2026 Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST TV Broadcast in India: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Streaming in India: JioHotstar app and website

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Live on TV in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Ipswich Town live on the Star Sports Network. Viewers can tune in to the broadcaster’s coverage ahead of the match at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Oct 17).

How to Watch Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Live Streaming in India?

The Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Premier League match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Fans can access the platform to follow the action as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to bounce back from their European setback.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Team News

Manchester City enter the fixture after suffering a 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, bringing their eight-match winning streak across all competitions to an end. City endured a difficult first half as PSG raced into a three-goal lead, but Erling Haaland scored twice as the English side mounted a second-half fightback. Despite creating several opportunities, the Citizens could not prevent defeat and will now focus on getting their Premier League campaign back on track.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, have made an encouraging start to their Premier League campaign. Gary O’Neil’s side have recorded three wins in their opening six matches and sit 10th in the standings. Their latest victory came against Fulham, when Abdoul Ouattara equalised before captain Dara O’Shea scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner to complete a 2-1 comeback. Ipswich will hope to carry that momentum into their difficult away fixture against Manchester City.

Manchester City will look to use their attacking quality and home advantage to secure all three points, while Ipswich are expected to rely on their recent confidence and ability to compete in tight matches. City have particularly positive memories of their previous meeting, having beaten Ipswich 6-0 at Portman Road in January 2025.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Probable Playing XIs

Manchester City Probable XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.

Ipswich Town Probable XI: Christian Walton, Abdoul Ouattara, Dara O’Shea, Issa Diop, Leif Davis, Johnny Palacios, Sasa Lukic, Abdul Fatawu, Julio Enciso, Jack Clarke, Emersonn.