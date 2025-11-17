LIVE TV
Meet Anvay Dravid, Rahul Dravid's Younger Son, Making Waves On Social Media After U-19 Selection For Team India

Indian cricket has long been shaped by its cricketing families generations that pass down technique, temperament, and the desire to wear the tricolour. From the Amarnaths and Gavaskars to Yograj and Yuvraj Singh, the sport has often witnessed fathers handing over not just the bat, but a belief system.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 17, 2025 15:17:10 IST

Indian cricket has long been shaped by its cricketing families generations that pass down technique, temperament, and the desire to wear the tricolour. From the Amarnaths and Gavaskars to Yograj and Yuvraj Singh, the sport has often witnessed fathers handing over not just the bat, but a belief system. 

Now, Rahul Dravid’s younger son, Anvay Dravid, is emerging as the newest name in that legacy, proof that some cricketing journeys grow through quiet consistency rather than loud headlines.

Who Is Anvay Dravid?

Anvay has been named in the India Under-19 B squad for the upcoming tri-series in Bengaluru, marking a significant step in his young career. The announcement drew attention not only because of his surname but also because it reflects years of steady preparation, a philosophy that mirrors his father’s approach to the game. A wicketkeeper-batter, Anvay has progressed through Karnataka’s age-group system, captained the state in tournaments like the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, and delivered performances that have positioned him as a promising prospect.

Though comparisons are expected, Anvay appears focused on crafting his own cricketing identity. Coaches and observers who’ve watched him in junior cricket describe him as disciplined, calm, and technically sound traits that may feel familiar, yet carry his individual imprint. He first made a strong impression in the 2023–24 Vijay Merchant Trophy, finishing as Karnataka’s highest run-scorer. He amassed 357 runs in five matches at an average of 45, including four half-centuries. He also topped the charts in the U-14 state league while representing Vijaya Cricket Club.

His older brother, Samit Dravid, has already made strides of his own. He was picked for the India U-19 squad for a home series against Australia U-19 last year, but had to miss out due to a knee injury. In the Cooch Behar Trophy the same season, he scored 362 runs and claimed 16 wickets across eight matches, playing a key role in a title-winning campaign.

Beyond the Dravids, Indian cricket is experiencing a subtle rise of second-generation talents. Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, has made his domestic debut and played in the IPL as a left-arm pacer. Aaryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag, is steadily making his presence felt in Delhi’s U-19 and DPL circuits with an aggressive batting style reminiscent of his father.

