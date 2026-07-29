Meet Arundhati Choudhary — Basketball Player Turned Boxer Assures India’s 6th Boxing Medal In Commonwealth Games 2026

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Boxing contingent has guaranteed itself yet another medal as Arundhati Choudhary progressed into the semi-finals of the Women’s 70 KG category of Commonwealth Games 2026. In the process, Choudhary has joined Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain, Sakshi Choudhary and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam to accomplish another medal in the Boxing category in Commonwealth Games 2026. It’s also worth exploring Arundhati’s journey.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Arundhati Choudhary?

Hailing from Kota, Rajasthan, Choudhary reportedly started as a basketball player before switching to Boxing at the age of 15, with Ashok Gautam being one of her first coaches. She has had a meteoric rise, winning the Rajasthan State Sub-Junior Championship in 2016 and clinching gold in the 1st Junior National Boxing Championship at Haryana. The year 2018 saw surge to 70 KG class and win silver at the 2nd Junior National Men & Women Boxing Championship, Mohali. Choudhary had also won he Khelo India School Games gold medal in 60 kg class at Delhi. Additionally, the youngster clinched gold in consecutive years in 2019 and 2020 – one during Khelo India Games at Pune and the other at Khelo India Games at Guwahati.

Choudhary had also participated in international events, notably in the Valeria Demyanova Memorial Tournament in Ukraine in 2017, the 7th Nations Cup in Serbia in 2018, the Esker All Female Boxing Cup in Ireland in 2019, and the Adriatic Pearl tournament in Montenegro.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who did Arundhati Choudhary defeat in the Women’s 70 KG category quarter-finals?

With New Zealand’s Morgan Henderson in the quarter-final, the 23-year-old produced a composed performance but it was a closely-competed contest. The Indian Boxer edged the first round 3-2 before taking full control in the second. Although Henderson continued to come at Choudhary aggressively, the latter maintained her calm to outplay her opponent methodically. She took the third round through a 3-1 split decision and secured victory.

While the win has assured her a medal, there is also an opportunity to earn silver and gold. Earlier on Wednesday, Sakshi Chaudhary also guaranteed herself a medal after defeating Ireland’s Caitlyn Fryers comprehensively in the Women’s 51kg Semifinals.