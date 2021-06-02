Avinav Yadav made his debut in DPL 2019 and has been playing for Kathmandu Golden. The aspiring cricketer has participated in several tournaments like Dhanagadhi Premier League, Birgunj Premier League, College Cricket League and Khukhuri cup.

Avinav Yadav, born on 16th March 2004 is an Under-19 Cricketer from Madar, Siraha, Nepal. He made his debut in DPL 2019 which is widely known as Dhangadhi Premier League. He has been playing for Kathmandu Golden. DPL is a twenty20 cricket franchise league in Nepal. It was founded by Dhangadhi Cricket Academy and Sudhur Paschim in 2017.

This 17-year-old is a right-handed batsman which is a plus point for him and moreover, his ideal bowling style being right arm off break makes him a complete functional package of a player to any cricket team. He has a keen understanding of what type of hit is required for each and every ball. Even in this lockdown, he made a pitch in his village to train himself.

When he was 11 years old that’s when decided that he wants to a cricketer. Till now, Avinav Yadav has participated in several tournaments like Dhanagadhi Premier League, Birgunj Premier League, College cricket League and Khukhuri cup. He has also been part of the Under-19 National, Under-19 Ithari and Under-19 Nexus Cup. He aims to participate in all the tournaments held in Nepal.

When he was asked about his cricket intake when he is not on the field on which he replied and I quote “Champions never sleep because their immortal spirit keeps them up and aware,” Avinav Yadav is preparing himself to play for the National team by developing and upgrading his skills. On asking that which one stroke he would like to copy of these batsmen he said:

Virat Kohli – Cover Drive

Steve Smith – pull shots

Kane Williamson – Straight Drive

Avinav Yadav’s role model is Virat Kohli. He is quite passionate about cricket. So far, his best inning is 109 runs in 72 balls. He wishes to face Jasprit Bumrah once as a bowler. Apurba Desai, the former KKR assistant Coach and former Nepal Under-19 batting Coach is the source of motivation to Yadav. And others like Gyanendra Malla Dai, Aarif Sheikh Dai and Sompal Kami Dai always made sure he stays grounded and appreciated him for all his achievements. His biggest achievements in cricket so far are sharing a dressing room with legend and room partner Mehboob Alan.

Seeing so many young people working hard for the country’s future is quite motivating. He encourages everyone to practice on a regular basis as he himself believes that practice makes a Man. Avinav Yadav is full of team spirit. Currently, he is striving hard in order to make his dream of being in the national team and play for India come true.