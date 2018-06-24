12-year-old Praggnanandhaa Chess master has achieved the title of the second youngest Grandmaster and is aspiring the sport as his career option. His family was initially reluctant and was in two minds to let him choose this as a career option but his dedication, talent to pursue his desire overcame all the obstacles.

Who is R Praggnanandhaa

Son of Rameshbabu, 12-year and 10-months-old R Praggnanandhaa gained his interest in Chess at the age of 5 and grabbed the title of the youngest international Master when he was 10 in 2016. According to his family, they were initially not interested and in two minds about letting Praggnanandhaa choosing Chess his career path. However, it was his interests and achievements in the sport, which made his family realised his interest, talent and they supported him in it.

His family sent him to a Chess academy to better and get more finish in his sport and further enlighten his name in this field by winning tournaments and grabbing more titles. Speaking in an interview with Firstpost.com earlier in 2017, Praggnanandhaa’s father shared that he was in two minds and reluctant to let choose his son Chess as a career option, realising the financial concerns.

However, his family further shared that he desire, dedication and talent helped him to overcome all the problems, obstacles to take this sport as seriously as he could.

R Praggnanandhaa support from his father

Praggnanandhaa’s father supported his desire to pursue Chess as a career option, though the task wasn’t easy for him as he had his own personal problems. His father battled from Polio during his childhood and due to which he could not walk properly but with dedication and hard work, he cracked a job. Even though Praggnanandhaa’s father has financial boundations, he still supports his children in every way possible.

R Praggnanandhaa’s Achievements

At the age of 10, he won the title of the youngest International Master.

Following that, he won 9th round game at the KiiT International Chess Festival in Bhubaneswar

Praggnanandhaa made his third IM norm in 2016 and grabbed the title of the youngest International Grand Master.

Close to 13 years of age, Praggnanandhaa grabbed the title of second youngest Grandmaster.

