Meet the 23-Year-Old Sensation Replacing Glenn Maxwell at Punjab Kings as IPL 2025 Resumes

Punjab Kings have brought in a fresh face ahead of the IPL 2025 restart, signing 23-year-old Mitchell Owen as a replacement for the injured Glenn Maxwell. The all-rounder was picked up earlier this month for ₹3 crore and has now officially joined the squad.

A Powerful Comeback Story

Owen has built an impressive T20 resume with 34 matches, 646 runs, two centuries, and a highest score of 108. He has also taken 10 wickets in the format. Before arriving in India, he represented Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.

In his debut PSL season, Owen scored 102 runs in eight innings with a blistering strike rate of 192.45. Despite going unsold in last year’s IPL mega auction, he returned to the spotlight in January with a record-breaking performance in the Big Bash League.

He matched Craig Simmons’ record for the fastest century in BBL history, scoring 108 off just 42 balls and smashing 11 sixes. That innings led the Hobart Hurricanes to their first-ever title.

Earning Global Recognition

Following his BBL heroics, Owen delivered another standout performance in the domestic One-Day Cup, scoring 149 from 69 balls for Tasmania.

His explosive form quickly drew the attention of top T20 franchises. As a result, he secured contracts in both the South African SA20 league and the PSL.

Owen’s ability to turn games single-handedly has made him one of the most exciting emerging talents in the T20 circuit.

Punjab Kings Poised for Playoffs

Punjab Kings are in a strong position going into the second leg of the season. With seven wins from eleven matches, they currently hold third place on the points table and are eyeing a playoff spot.

The squad has already reached Jaipur and is set to resume training on Thursday. Their next match is against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.

Sources have also told a news agency that Australian players Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis are expected to join the team ahead of their May 24 clash against Delhi Capitals, also in Jaipur.

