Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi, The 14-Year-Old Making IPL Debut For Rajasthan Royals Against LSG

In a historic moment for Indian cricket, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his Indian Premier League debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR), facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 36 of IPL 2025.

The match took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where LSG opted to bat first after winning the toss.

A Fresh Captain and a Big Opportunity

With regular skipper Sanju Samson sidelined due to an abdominal strain, Riyan Parag stepped in to lead RR once again. Samson sustained the injury during their previous game against Delhi Capitals, where he retired hurt after scoring a brisk 31 off 19 balls in a game RR eventually lost in a Super Over.

Parag, who had also captained the side in Samson’s earlier absence this season, spoke about their mindset going into the game.

“We were looking to bowl, it is a little bit warm under lights, should be better than the last time. It’s been kinda tricky, we’ve been doing small bits right, but we haven’t been able to put a collective performance together, we’ve been having honest chats as a team. We love playing here, we know the conditions well, hope we can put that to good use,” Parag said at the toss.

The Rise of a Teenage Sensation

Vaibhav Suryavanshi first caught attention during the 2025 mega auction when he became the youngest player ever to land an IPL contract. RR roped him in for a whopping INR 1.1 crore, a move that drew plenty of eyeballs across the cricketing world.

His domestic record is equally impressive. He scored a stunning century off just 58 balls in a four-day match for India U-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai. That knock, along with consistent performances, marked him as a player to watch.

In the 2024 Under-19 Asia Cup, he tallied 176 runs at an average of 44, helping India reach the final. Though listed among RR’s Impact Substitutes for this match, he’s expected to feature once their batting innings gets underway.

LSG’s Tactical Shuffle and Return of Mayank Yadav

For Lucknow, Rishabh Pant confirmed one change in the XI, bringing in pacer Prince Yadav in place of Akash Deep. Speedster Mayank Yadav, having completed his rehab for a back injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, has been added to the list of potential Impact Players.

“We’re going to bat first, the wicket is looking dry, so we want to take advantage. No dew, so why not bat first? The general thought process was to take the positives. We are lacking in small areas, want to improve on those and take the game forward,” Pant explained.

Reflecting on his recent return to form, he added, “Was good to get back into form and contribute (through a fifty against CSK in Lucknow). I was not worried about it, knew it was around the corner. Sometimes it takes time, and I got time in the last game.”

As things stand, LSG occupy the fifth spot on the points table, while Rajasthan Royals are currently placed eighth. With a prodigious teenager entering the spotlight, all eyes will be on how Suryavanshi handles the pressure of the big league.

