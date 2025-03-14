Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Meet Vispy Kharadi: Indian Athlete Whose Guinness World Record Impressed Elon Musk

Meet Vispy Kharadi: Indian Athlete Whose Guinness World Record Impressed Elon Musk

Elon Musk recently highlighted an incredible achievement by Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi, sharing a video of his Guinness World Record for the longest Hercules Pillars Hold.

Meet Vispy Kharadi: Indian Athlete Whose Guinness World Record Impressed Elon Musk

Meet Vispy Kharadi: Indian Athlete Whose Guinness World Record Impressed Elon Musk


Elon Musk recently highlighted an incredible achievement by Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi, sharing a video of his Guinness World Record for the longest Hercules Pillars Hold. The post, originally shared by Guinness World Records on X (formerly Twitter), captured the attention of Musk, who owns the platform.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Feat of Strength: Kharadi’s Record-Breaking Performance

Kharadi stunned the world with a record-breaking hold time of 2 minutes and 10.75 seconds, reaffirming his dominance in strength-based competitions. The Hercules Pillars Hold is an extreme test of upper body and core strength, requiring competitors to grip and stabilize two massive vertical pillars—each weighing around 160 kilograms—for as long as possible. The event concludes when the participant can no longer hold both pillars in position, making endurance and raw power the keys to victory.

His achievement has drawn praise from fitness enthusiasts and sports communities worldwide, with many recognizing the mental and physical fortitude required to set such a record. As feats of strength continue to captivate audiences, Kharadi’s performance sets a new benchmark for aspiring athletes looking to push their limits.

Who is Vispy Kharadi?

Vispy Kharadi is not just a record-breaking strength athlete but also a skilled martial artist and self-defense expert. A proponent of Kudo and various martial arts forms, he holds black belts in multiple disciplines and is an expert in Krav Maga, a combat technique known for its real-world self-defense applications. His expertise extends beyond personal achievements—he has provided fitness and combat training to elite forces, including BSF (Border Security Force) and NSG (National Security Guard) commandos, equipping them with skills in both armed and unarmed combat. Additionally, Kharadi is a certified nutritionist, further emphasizing his commitment to overall fitness and peak physical performance.

Meet the ‘Steel Man of India’

Dubbed the “Steel Man of India,” Kharadi has earned worldwide recognition for his extraordinary strength and endurance. His impressive resume includes 16 Guinness World Records, with past feats such as crushing the most drink cans by hand in a minute and bending the most iron bars with his head in a minute.

ALSO READ: Watch: New Zealand PM Luxon Joins In Holi Celebrations, Says ‘A Big Fan of India’

 

Filed under

Elon Musk Guinness World Records Hercules Pillars Vispy Kharadi

newsx

Meet Vispy Kharadi: Indian Athlete Whose Guinness World Record Impressed Elon Musk
China, Iran, Russia

China, Iran, Russia Hold High-Level Discussions In Beijing On Iran’s Nuclear Issues
Balochistan Train Hijack

Pakistan Accuses India Of ‘Sponsoring Terrorism’ During Train Hijack Incident
newsx

Watch: New Zealand PM Luxon Joins In Holi Celebrations, Says ‘A Big Fan of India’
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spra

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend...
newsx

Delhi Capitals Captains: From Virender Sehwag to Axar Patel; Karun Nair Tops Success List
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China, Iran, Russia Hold High-Level Discussions In Beijing On Iran’s Nuclear Issues

China, Iran, Russia Hold High-Level Discussions In Beijing On Iran’s Nuclear Issues

Pakistan Accuses India Of ‘Sponsoring Terrorism’ During Train Hijack Incident

Pakistan Accuses India Of ‘Sponsoring Terrorism’ During Train Hijack Incident

Watch: New Zealand PM Luxon Joins In Holi Celebrations, Says ‘A Big Fan of India’

Watch: New Zealand PM Luxon Joins In Holi Celebrations, Says ‘A Big Fan of India’

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt For 18 Months

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend...

Delhi Capitals Captains: From Virender Sehwag to Axar Patel; Karun Nair Tops Success List

Delhi Capitals Captains: From Virender Sehwag to Axar Patel; Karun Nair Tops Success List

Entertainment

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt For 18 Months

How Many Times Has Aamir Khan Got Married? Actor Has Been Secretly Dating New Girlfriend

Who Is 60-Year-Old Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend? Actor Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans With Gauri Spratt

Who Is 60-Year-Old Aamir Khan’s New Girlfriend? Actor Spills The Beans On His Marriage Plans

How Did Doug Kiker Die? Singing Garbage Man From American Idol Season 18 Passes Away At 32

How Did Doug Kiker Die? Singing Garbage Man From American Idol Season 18 Passes Away

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Divorce? Check Full Relationship Timeline Here

Why Did Vanessa Trump And Donald Trump Jr Divorce? Check Full Relationship Timeline Here

From Leonardo DiCaprio To Now Tiger Woods, Here’s An Inside Look Into Vanessa Trump’s Wild Dating Life

From Leonardo DiCaprio To Now Tiger Woods, Here’s An Inside Look Into Vanessa Trump’s Wild

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To