Meet Vispy Kharadi: Indian Athlete Whose Guinness World Record Impressed Elon Musk

Elon Musk recently highlighted an incredible achievement by Indian athlete Vispy Kharadi, sharing a video of his Guinness World Record for the longest Hercules Pillars Hold. The post, originally shared by Guinness World Records on X (formerly Twitter), captured the attention of Musk, who owns the platform.

Longest duration holding Hercules pillars (male) 💪⏱️ 2 mins 10.75 seconds by @VispyKharadi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JxFFSU4xGv Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 13, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Feat of Strength: Kharadi’s Record-Breaking Performance

Kharadi stunned the world with a record-breaking hold time of 2 minutes and 10.75 seconds, reaffirming his dominance in strength-based competitions. The Hercules Pillars Hold is an extreme test of upper body and core strength, requiring competitors to grip and stabilize two massive vertical pillars—each weighing around 160 kilograms—for as long as possible. The event concludes when the participant can no longer hold both pillars in position, making endurance and raw power the keys to victory.

His achievement has drawn praise from fitness enthusiasts and sports communities worldwide, with many recognizing the mental and physical fortitude required to set such a record. As feats of strength continue to captivate audiences, Kharadi’s performance sets a new benchmark for aspiring athletes looking to push their limits.

Who is Vispy Kharadi?

Vispy Kharadi is not just a record-breaking strength athlete but also a skilled martial artist and self-defense expert. A proponent of Kudo and various martial arts forms, he holds black belts in multiple disciplines and is an expert in Krav Maga, a combat technique known for its real-world self-defense applications. His expertise extends beyond personal achievements—he has provided fitness and combat training to elite forces, including BSF (Border Security Force) and NSG (National Security Guard) commandos, equipping them with skills in both armed and unarmed combat. Additionally, Kharadi is a certified nutritionist, further emphasizing his commitment to overall fitness and peak physical performance.

Meet the ‘Steel Man of India’

Dubbed the “Steel Man of India,” Kharadi has earned worldwide recognition for his extraordinary strength and endurance. His impressive resume includes 16 Guinness World Records, with past feats such as crushing the most drink cans by hand in a minute and bending the most iron bars with his head in a minute.

ALSO READ: Watch: New Zealand PM Luxon Joins In Holi Celebrations, Says ‘A Big Fan of India’