Meghna Singh Hails Family Support To Pursue Sport, Reveals Boys Faced Trouble While Playing Her Bowling In Gully Cricket

Indian women’s cricketer or seamer Meghna Singh has opened up on the importance of family support, especially in India when it comes to pursuing sports on a professional level. The 32-year-old, who appeared at We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026, credited her parents massively for standing beside her like a rock and encouraged her to take up cricket at the highest level.

Who is Meghna Singh?

Hailing from the city of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Meghna was born on June 18, 1994. It was in August 2021 that she received a maiden call-up to the national side for their series against Australia and was picked in the Test squad too. Her only Test so far came that year. India pulled off a hard-fought draw at the Carrara Oval in Queensland and Meghna enjoyed a promising outing, taking figures of 19-2-54-2, making Annabel Sutherland her maiden victim, followed by Sophie Molineux. She has also played in 17 ODIs and 9 T20Is but hasn’t featured in international cricket since July 2023.

Opening up on how well her family supported her, Meghna said while speaking the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026 in Delhi:

“It’s the other way round. My family has supported me a lot. Where I come from, cricket was considered only a boys’ game. But my family was firm in me playing cricket and they encouraged me too because I started from gully cricket with boys. The boys also faced troubles in playing my bowling. So, the out and out family support was a big thing for me and it’s difficult to fight alone in my area. Hence, my family didn’t allow that pressure to get to me. I’m lucky I didn’t face any problem when it comes to family support.”

When will Meghna Singh next be in action?

Having not played for India for more than three years, the 32-year-old is unlikely to be picked for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup, beginning on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Her next appearance in professional cricket could be during the 2027 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

She had a decent outing in the 2026 edition while plying her trade for the Gujarat Giants, taking four wickets in six matches. The Giants’ campaign ended in the Eliminator after losing to the Mumbai Indians by 47 runs.