Men in Blue: Team India Witness A Grand Welcom By Fans In Mumbai

Team India, the T20 World Cup champions, landed in Mumbai to a heroic welcome for the victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhade Stadium.

A sea of fans are present at the Marine Drive to welcome the team which displayed grit, determination, resilence to win the World Cup in West Indies. India is the first team to lift the prestigious title by remaining undefeated in the tournament.

A felicitation ceremony will be held in Wankhade Stadium following the victory parade. Indian T20I vice-captain Hardik Pandya was seen holding the trophy in his hands when the team came out of the Mumbai airport.

Fans had also gathered in large numbers outside the airport to express their admiration for the the Men in Blue. At the Mumbai International Airport, the Indian team walked through a tricolour-draped aerobridge, and was showered with flower petals as they walked through the arrival corridor.

The air echoed with traditional music with Maharashtrian Dhol Tasha, Tutari, and Lezim used in the grand welcome for the Men in Blue. The airport also rolled out a red carpet culminating in a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde has given directions to the Mumbai Police Commissioner to ensure that there is no mismanagement of traffic or inconvenience to the fans at Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium. The police have been asked to ensure proper crowd and traffic management today at Marine Drive.

Earlier today, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital, to a warm welcome from fans, who were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy. PM Modi interacted with the World Cup-winning team at his residence. During their meeting with the Prime Minister, the ‘Men in Blue’ wore a special jersey sporting two stars over the BCCI’s emblem. The stars represented the two T20 World Cup wins. The word ‘CHAMPIONS’ was written on the jersey in bold letters.

After their arrival in the national capital, Team India reached the ITC Maurya Hotel, where they also cut a special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy to celebrate the historic win.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with a historic victory in Barbados. The team defeated South Africa in the final by 7 runs in a thrilling encounter.

