Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Pakistan Refuse To Play In India; Demands For Tournament To Be Moved To ‘Safer’ Country

Although Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier confirmed Pakistan’s participation Asian Champions Trophy from October 27 to November 5 in Mohali and Jalandhar, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has backtracked on the same. The apex body of cricket in Pakistan has refused to play in India for the Asian tournament, claiming that it needs to be moved to a ‘safer’ country.

When did Pakistan Hockey Team last toured India?

Across most sports, Indians and Pakistanis have refused to play in each other’s country, citing security reasons. The bilateral cricketing ties remain suspended since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, plotted by a terrorist group in Pakistan. The tensions have heightened since the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir last year that resulted in the death of 26 militants. The geopolitical tensions have extended on the field too, especially in Cricket as Indian players haven’t been exchanging pleasantries or handshake in Asia Cup and World Cup matches. While India refused to play the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, while the Men in Green did not travel to India for the T20 World Cup earlier this year, with both sides playing their games in Sri Lanka, the neutral venue.

Pakistan’s hockey team last visited India for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy and finished fifth among six teams. The Asia Hockey Cup event last year also saw Pakistan pulling out since India had hosted the tournament. Pakistan Hockey Federation’s Federation Mohyuddin Wani issued a statement that said, as quoted by NDTV:

“Considering the sensitive situation between the two countries, it is not advisable to send our players to India so we have demanded from the AHF to relocate the event to a safer country.”

Who won the Asian Champions Trophy three years ago?

The prestigious Hockey event hosted by Chennai, India saw India win their fourth title as they defeated Malaysia in a high-scoring encounter. Although Malaysia did net three goals, India edged themselves head by making the scorelne 4-3.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh had netted nine goals in the event. Hence, India should start favourites again.