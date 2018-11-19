Men's Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 anthem: The teaser of the anthem for Men's Hockey World Cup Bhuwaneshwar 2018 has been released. The teaser of the Anthem Jai Hind Hind, Jai India, features Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh Khan and music sensation AR Rehman. The Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 is scheduled to be held in Odisha's Bhuwaneshwar from November 28 to December 16, 2018.

Men’s Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 anthem: The teaser of the anthem for Men’s Hockey World Cup Bhuwaneshwar 2018 is out. The teaser of the Anthem Jai Hind Hind, Jai India, features Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh Khan and music sensation AR Rehman. The Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 is scheduled to be held in Odisha’s Bhuwaneshwar. The world tournament will commence from November 28 and the finals will be played on December 16, 2018. The 46-second clip showcase the cultural highlights of the state Odisha. The video starts with a portrait of Lord Ganesha and shows the traditional dance, forests and a woman doing Namaskar.

The video also shows Indian Hockey players, who all set to compete with rest of the teams in the tournament, and at the end of the video, AR Rahman and Shah Rukh Khan are featured holding hockey sticks in their hands. The lyrics of the video says Jai Hind Hind, Jai India, Mathe Par Jeet Ki Bindiya.T he video was shared by AR Rahman on the micro-blogging site Twitter. “Presenting the promo for ‘Jai Hind India’ the song for Hockey World Cup 2018 with @iamsrk and wonderful musicians who have collaborated for this track.”

Along with the video Rahman tagged Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik who also retweeted the video saying, “The promo of the #HWC2018 anthem #JayHindIndia has caught the imagination of all sports lovers and special thanks to @iamsrk who is coming to #Odisha to immortalise the #OdishaWorldCupAnthem created by @arrahman for all hockey fans. Thank you.”

India will begin their run in Pool C on November 28 against South Africa. While other 2 teams in the pool are Belgium and Canada.

