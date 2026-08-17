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Home > Sports News > Men’s Hundred 2026 Final: Tim Seifert Powers Sanjiv Goenka’s Manchester Super Giants to Maiden Title at Lord’s

Men’s Hundred 2026 Final: Tim Seifert Powers Sanjiv Goenka’s Manchester Super Giants to Maiden Title at Lord’s

Tim Seifert starred with a blistering 72 off 38 balls as Manchester Super Giants defeated Trent Rockets by five wickets in the Men’s Hundred 2026 Final at Lord’s. Seifert’s match-winning knock and Noor Ahmad’s three-wicket haul secured MSG’s maiden Hundred title.

Manchester Super Giants were crowned the champions of the Men's Hundred 2026. Image Credit: X/@ManchesterSG100
Manchester Super Giants were crowned the champions of the Men's Hundred 2026. Image Credit: X/@ManchesterSG100

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 08:47 IST

Men’s Hundred 2026 Final: The Manchester Super Giants (MSG), owned by Sanjiv Goenka, defeated Trent Rockets by five wickets in the final at Lord’s on Sunday to win their first Men’s Hundred title thanks to a powerful half-century from Tim Seifert. The Kiwi opener was on fire and played a match-winning knock that was enough for his side to lift the trophy after a fine performance with the ball in the first innings. 

Hundred 2026: Tim Seifert Wins it For Manchester Super Giants



Seifert had a memorable night, taking home the ‘Player of the Match’ and the ‘Player of the Tournament award as he effortlessly hit sixes to help his team chase down a modest total. In 10 innings, Seifert made 394 runs at an average of 49.25, with a strike rate of 168.37 and five fifties.

Hundred 2026 Final: Noor Ahmad Stars in 1st Innings For MSG

Winning the toss, MSG elected to field first, with Ben Duckett (31 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) adding 48 runs for the first wicket with Finn Allen (15). Following that, the team crumbled to 95/5, with Noor Ahmed’s (3/33) spin web demolishing the Rockets’ batting line-up. Aneurin Donald (38 in 19 balls, with five fours and two sixes) looked good, but fell to Noor, sending half the side into the pavilion.

Cameos from Mitchell Santner (20 in 16 balls, with a four and a six) and Lewis Gregory (32 in 16 balls, with two fours and three sixes), who added 44 runs for the sixth wicket, took the Rockets to 158/8, with pacer Sonny Baker (2/34) and Josh Tongue (1/27) also causing considerable damage.

Tim Seifert Aces the Chase to Win Hundred 2026 Final

During the chase, Seifert and Paul Walter (22 in 14 balls, with two fours and a six) added 66 runs for the first wicket, while Buttler also played a quick cameo of 23 in 14 balls, with three sixes. Seifert was on a rampage, reaching his fifty in 23 balls and becoming the first player to make five fifties in a single edition of the tournament.

Seifert (72 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes) and Leus du Plooy (27* in 18 balls, with four boundaries) took the team to the brink of victory. With three runs needed in three balls, Liam Dawson unleashed the winning six, chasing down the total with five wickets and two balls in hand. Mohammad Amir (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Rockets.

Also Read: IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Maiden Test 150 as India Reach 460/9 Against Sri Lanka On Day 2

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Men’s Hundred 2026 Final: Tim Seifert Powers Sanjiv Goenka’s Manchester Super Giants to Maiden Title at Lord’s
Tags: home-hero-pos-11Hundred 2026Jos ButtlerManchester Super Giantsnoor-ahmadSanjiv GoenkaTim SeifertTrent Rockets

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Men’s Hundred 2026 Final: Tim Seifert Powers Sanjiv Goenka’s Manchester Super Giants to Maiden Title at Lord’s

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Men’s Hundred 2026 Final: Tim Seifert Powers Sanjiv Goenka’s Manchester Super Giants to Maiden Title at Lord’s
Men’s Hundred 2026 Final: Tim Seifert Powers Sanjiv Goenka’s Manchester Super Giants to Maiden Title at Lord’s
Men’s Hundred 2026 Final: Tim Seifert Powers Sanjiv Goenka’s Manchester Super Giants to Maiden Title at Lord’s
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