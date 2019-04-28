Barcelona 1-0 Levante: Argentina star football Lionel Messi's goal helped Barcelona on Saturday to beat Levante in the finals of 26th Lal Liga championship. The La Liga final was held at the Nou Camp stadium and it was Barcelona's 8th La Liga title win and 2nd consistent win in last 11 years.

Barcelona 1-0 Levante: Talisman Lionel Messi once again displayed his magical skills with football and powered Barcelona to win the 26th Lal Liga championship on Saturday. The La Liga final was held at the Nou Camp stadium, where Barcelona surpassed Levante 1-0. This was Barcelona’s 8th La Liga title win in 11 years. Barca skipper hit the nets in the 61st minute of the game. Messi received a header from Arturo Vidal and then dribbled the ball to beat 2 defenders and then planted the ball into the far bottom corner with his left feet.

At the starting of the match, Barca coach Ernesto Valverde had decided to play with Messi and Sergio Busquets on the bench as he was eyeing on Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Liverpool. But when both the sides didn’t manage to score in the first half despite the best efforts of Philippe Coutinho, Valverde turned to his best weapon Messi.

The Argentinean star needed only a quarter of an hour to provide a goal lead. It was his 34th league goal of the season in 32 appearances which cheered up the stadium and propelled Barcelona to 1-0 win. With 13 assists, Messi has footprints on more than half of his side’s 86 goals.

After the match, Valverde said that Messi was always ready to come on and he always knew he was going to play but the team also have a match on Wednesday. Messi needs to stay active and he scores goals everywhere he goes and he has won the team this title. He added that the team has done it for 2 years in a row and it’s fantastic to see the fans celebrate the title like this at home. Now we want to go and celebrate it.

With this splendid victory, Messi became the first player to win 10 La Liga crowns with Barca and only the third player from any club to do so.

On Wednesday, FCB will face Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final and if they manage to surpass The Reds, they will be playing the final of Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since 2015.

Croatian star and Barca midfielder, Ivan Rakitic said that the players and the fans should enjoy this night without going over the top. The team has to prepare for the next competition comes next and has to plan for the game against Liverpool as they an incredible side and a brilliant coach.

