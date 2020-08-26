Argentine striker Lionel Messi has conveyed his message to Barcelona that he no longer wants to stay with the club. This comes after an 8-2 drubbing received by Barcelona at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The 33-year-old has sent a fax to the club, asking them to allow him to activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer, Goal.com reported. Messi has spent his entire career with Barcelona, and has managed to win Ballon d’Or six times.



Over the past few days, severe speculation was doing the rounds about Messi’s future with Barcelona.

Barcelona was handed an 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, and since then, the club has been dealing with a crisis.



Head coach Quique Setien and technical manager Eric Abidal have already departed and Ronald Koeman was appointed the new coach of Barcelona.



Barcelona had to endure a trophy-less 2019-20 campaign. The side had finished at the second place, behind Real Madrid in La Liga standings for the 2019-20 season.



Setien was the second Barcelona head coach to be sacked this year. Setien had replaced Ernesto Valverde, with the latter being sacked following a loss to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana despite being at the top of La Liga at the time.



Setien recorded 16 wins, four draws, and five defeats during his time with Barcelona. (ANI)

