Messi Sits Out, Houston Dynamo Offer Fans Free Future Tickets After Disappointment

Houston Dynamo fans expecting to witness Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in action against their team on Sunday were left disappointed. Inter Miami announced that Messi would miss the game due to rest, despite coach Javier Mascherano previously stating he was in good condition. In response to fan disappointment, the Dynamo organization has decided to offer complimentary tickets to a future game as a goodwill gesture.

Confusion Over Messi’s Availability

The uncertainty over Messi’s participation began earlier in the week when he was substituted in the 69th minute during Miami’s CONCACAF Champions League match against Sporting Kansas City. However, Mascherano had assured on Friday that Messi was “fine” and training normally. His absence from the Houston fixture came as a surprise, given those reassurances.

Since joining Inter Miami in July 2023, Messi has occasionally been rested during congested periods of play. Miami’s schedule has been intense, with three matches in 10 days, including the CONCACAF Champions Cup double-leg against Sporting Kansas City and the MLS season opener against New York City FC. Fans who purchased tickets in anticipation of seeing Messi were left disappointed but will now have an opportunity to attend another Dynamo match in the future.

Houston Dynamo Takes a Rare Step

Houston Dynamo’s proactive decision to compensate fans is a move rarely seen in professional sports. It sets a precedent for other teams, especially in cases where high-profile players are benched despite not carrying an injury designation. This decision acknowledges the growing trend of fans demanding fair value for their ticket purchases when marquee players are unexpectedly unavailable.

On the field, Inter Miami showcased their strength despite Messi’s absence, securing a commanding 4-1 victory over Houston. Young Venezuelan forward Segovia opened the scoring in the sixth minute, followed by a stunning strike from Tadeo Allende in the 37th minute. Segovia struck again before halftime, sealing a dominant first half for Miami. Veteran forward Luis Suárez added another goal in the second half to complete the rout. Houston’s Nicolas Lodeiro managed a late consolation goal, but it was little relief for a Dynamo side that struggled throughout the game.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on Messi, Houston fans can take solace in their club’s decision to provide future game tickets. As the MLS season progresses, both teams will look to build momentum, with Inter Miami proving they can deliver results even without their biggest star.

